J&T Express Releases 2025 ESG Report: From Smart Logistics to Social Responsibility, Writing a New Chapter in Sustainability

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519), a global logistics service provider, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report comprehensively presents the Company's latest practices and achievements in intelligent operations, energy management, employee rights protection, talent development, business ethics management, and social welfare, demonstrating its firm commitment to integrating sustainable development concepts into its global logistics network and continuously promoting high-quality development.

Deepening Green Operations and Continuously Promoting Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction

Over the past year, J&T Express has continued to advance smart logistics and energy transition, utilizing technologies such as AI and big data throughout the entire process of pickup, sorting, line-haul transportation, and delivery to optimize transportation routes, improve transit and sorting efficiency, and enhance last-mile delivery capabilities. In terms of transit, by the end of 2025, J&T Express had put into operation a total of 14 self-built core logistics parks globally, with a total gross floor area of 1.05 million square meters. In addition, the Company has invested heavily in energy-saving logistics equipment, deploying over 150,000 permanent magnet synchronous motorized rollers and more than 400 energy-saving conveyor belts. In terms of last-mile transportation, J&T Express is accelerating the construction of an autonomous vehicle delivery network, with the number of autonomous vehicles put into operation exceeding 1,000 by the end of 2025, leveraging intelligent algorithms to achieve optimal route planning and improve last-mile delivery efficiency. In terms of green packaging, the cumulative deployment of reusable transit bags globally reached approximately 38.27 million, with cumulative usage reaching approximately 3.33 billion times.

In terms of low-carbon transportation, J&T Express has continuously promoted the use of clean and electric transportation vehicles. In China, the Company had been investing in new LNG tractors in 2025, bringing the total to 1,697, accounting for 30% of the total number of self-owned tractors, with the greenhouse gas emission intensity of self-owned line-haul vehicles decreasing by 6% compared to 2024. The Philippines took the lead in achieving 100% use of B5 biodiesel for vehicle transportation; Singapore introduced electric trucks, accounting for 6% of its total truck fleet. At the same time, the Company promoted the coordinated development of green transportation methods such as railway and maritime transport, further optimizing the transportation structure and improving efficiency.

Strengthening Employee Care and Safeguarding Rights and Growth

J&T Express continues to create an open, inclusive, and equal-opportunity work environment, improving its employee care system around career growth, health management, and employee welfare and care. In China, the 2025 J&T Express Co., Ltd. (Entire Network) Platform Algorithm and Labor Rules Agreement was implemented in Shanghai last July, becoming the first network-wide algorithm negotiation agreement in China's express delivery industry. It covers over 290,000 workers in J&T Express's self-operated and franchise outlets across provinces and regions in Chinese Mainland. Focusing on three major issues: salary protection, career development, and algorithm transparency, it further improves the rights protection mechanism for workers in new forms of employment.

In terms of talent development, J&T Express systematically advanced the construction of a multi-level talent training system around four strategic directions: "building channels, supplying talent, strengthening overseas presence, and solidifying foundations." In 2025, the total number of courses on the digital training and knowledge management platform for global employees increased by 60% year-over-year (YoY), and total training hours increased by 2.8 times YoY. In addition, during the reporting period, the Company organized and participated in various safety training sessions globally over 27,000 times, covering over 1.4 million participants, continuously consolidating its safety culture and employee protection foundation.

Fulfilling Social Responsibilities and Supporting Local Community Development

J&T Express continued to carry out social welfare actions in areas such as rural revitalization, educational public welfare, and post-disaster assistance. In Chongqing, China, the Company introduced drones for the first time to collect and transport navel oranges in mountainous areas, with a single drone providing a daily transport capacity of up to 10,000 kilograms, effectively reducing labor costs for fruit farmers. In Thailand, the Company partnered with the Department of Agricultural Extension to launch fresh fruit logistics services, facilitating the efficient circulation of agricultural products.

In terms of emergency disaster relief, the Company's teams in various countries continued to participate in disaster assistance efforts. Following the fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, J&T Express swiftly initiated a special donation of HK$10 million and delivered 300 sets of daily necessities to temporary shelters. After the floods in Indonesia, the Company's Indonesian headquarters chartered flights to transport 13 tons of supplies to severely affected areas, supporting the affected population in restoring their livelihoods.

Improving Business Ethics and Building a Solid Global Compliance Bottom Line

In terms of business ethics and compliance management, J&T Express continued to improve its global governance system, which is coordinated by the Group headquarters and executed locally by subsidiaries, covering multiple dimensions such as anti-corruption, fair competition, and supply chain compliance. During the reporting period, the Company conducted special training on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and anti-corruption for directors and senior management, achieving a 100% coverage rate. It also carried out integrity education and training, covering over 89,000 participants cumulatively, and extended compliance requirements to the supply chain system, further solidifying the foundation for global operations.

Dylan Tey, Chief Financial Officer of J&T Express, stated: "Within J&T's rapidly developing global logistics network, ESG has evolved from a concept into concrete operational capabilities. Over the past year, we have proactively explored green transportation transformation and the governance of new forms of employment, including advancing diversified low-carbon transportation solutions and establishing one of the industry's first algorithm negotiation mechanisms. These relevant practices have received multiple industry recognitions. Looking ahead, J&T will continue to leverage technology to empower operations and let responsibility drive growth, continuously improving our ESG governance system and the quality of information disclosure to create long-term value for key stakeholders including global customers, employees, and communities."

SOURCE J&T Global Express Limited

Cynthia Lu, (852)9420-1107, [email protected]