J&T Express Adjusted Net Profit Up 124.3% YoY in 1H2026; Overall Profitability Continues to Strengthen

Southeast Asia Leading Position Sustained; Market Share in China and Other Markets Rises Steadily

HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or the "Company", stock code: 01519.HK), a global logistics service provider, today announced its Interim Results 2026 ("1H2026"). In 1H2026, the Company sustained steady development across its global business, providing solid momentum for overall business growth. Revenue reached US$7.67 billion, up 39.5% YoY. Revenue from express delivery services reached US$7.46 billion, up 39.6% YoY.

In 1H2026, the Company's total parcel volume reached 17.50 billion, up 25.1% YoY. In the second quarter, the Company's global average daily parcel volume exceeded 100 million for the first time, marking a new stage in the Company's fulfillment scale. Alongside scale expansion, the Company's profitability improved significantly. Adjusted net profit reached US$350.6 million, up 124.3% YoY, while adjusted EBIT reached US$433.6 million, up 121.7% YoY. The Group's adjusted EBIT per parcel also achieved notable growth, reflecting the benefits of economies of scale, cost control and customer structure optimization. In June 2026, the Company was included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, officially becoming a Hong Kong blue-chip company.

Dylan Tey, Chief Financial Officer of J&T Express, said: "In 1H2026, the Company expanded its revenue base and significantly strengthened profitability. The Group's adjusted EBIT per parcel reached US$0.025, up 77% YoY. The improvement in both revenue and profitability was driven by parcel volume growth supported by the globalization of e-commerce and diversified customer expansion, as well as continued improvements in service quality and operational efficiency. In 1H2026, the Group's operating cash flow reached US$635.5 million, up 50.9% YoY. As of the end of the reporting period, the Group maintained ample cash resources, with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and bank wealth management products totaling US$2.91 billion. We have always placed great emphasis on shareholder returns. In 1H2026, the Company completed the repurchase of 99.318 million shares, and on June 25 announced an increase in the size of its new share repurchase plan to HK$2.0 billion."

Market Share in Southeast Asia Rises Further; Leadership Position Remains Solid

Southeast Asia was an important driver of J&T's business growth in the first half of the year. In 1H2026, parcel volume in Southeast Asia reached 5.52 billion, up 71.2% YoY, with average daily parcel volume reaching 30.50 million. According to Frost & Sullivan, by parcel volume, the Company has ranked first in the Southeast Asian market for six consecutive years since 2020, with its leading position further strengthened.

The Company continued to capture opportunities arising from regional e-commerce and social commerce development. Leveraging its extensive network coverage, stable fulfillment capabilities and localized operating experience, J&T strengthened its regional service capabilities. As of June 30, 2026, the Company operated 127 sorting centers in Southeast Asia, with the number of automated sorting lines increasing by 11 from the end of 2025 to 75, providing strong support for regional parcel volume growth and service quality improvement. At the same time, the Company advanced the development of last-mile automation capabilities in Southeast Asia by equipping outlets with automated equipment, improving frontline efficiency and reducing overall operating costs.

The Company also actively expanded its non-platform business, covering diversified customer groups such as social commerce merchants, online businesses of chain brands, enterprise customers and individual parcel customers. It also promoted time-definite products such as same-day and next-day delivery for non-platform customers, improved door-to-door pickup coverage, upgraded outlet appearances, and enhanced courier service evaluation mechanisms to support more diversified fulfillment scenarios.

China Market Grows Steadily amid High-Quality Industry Development

In China, the industry has entered a high-quality development cycle, while J&T has focused on service quality, network stability and end-to-end cost optimization, with market share extending its gains. In 1H2026, parcel volume in China reached 11.615 billion, up 9.6% YoY, with average daily parcel volume reaching 64.20 million. According to Frost & Sullivan data, by parcel volume, the Company's market share in China increased to 11.6%, up 0.5 percentage points YoY.

The Company continued to strengthen its network capabilities, helping network partners improve their market expansion, customer service and overall operating capabilities. Through enhanced value-added services such as door-to-door service, dedicated customer service, priority service channels and the "Tuyouda" service, the Company improved service adaptability and response efficiency. In terms of business structure, the Company actively expanded diversified customer groups, including brand customers, individual parcel customers and industrial belt customers, and deepened its presence in key industrial belts such as footwear, apparel and women's fashion, providing customized solutions for merchants' core needs such as packaging protection and pickup timeliness.

In smart logistics, the Company expanded the deployment of unmanned delivery vehicles in China. As of June 30, 2026, more than 1,900 unmanned delivery vehicles had been deployed across the network, up 87% from the end of 2025. The Company also deepened the application of AI to further improve service experience and operating efficiency.

Other Markets Maintain Rapid Growth; Localized Partnerships Continue to Deepen

In Other Markets, the Company maintained rapid business growth. In 1H2026, parcel volume in Other Markets reached 365 million, up 119.9% YoY. Frost & Sullivan data shows that, by parcel volume, the Company's market share in Other Markets increased from 6.2% in the first half of 2025 to 8.9%.

The Company seized e-commerce development and cross-border logistics opportunities in regions such as Latin America and the Middle East, deepening cooperation with global e-commerce platforms and short-video livestreaming platforms including TikTok, SHEIN, Temu, Kwai and AliExpress. It also strengthened its cooperation with local e-commerce platforms, deepening cooperation with Mercado Libre in Brazil and Mexico and continuing to reinforce partnerships with Noon and Salla in the Middle East, further expanding its local business opportunities.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 52 sorting centers and more than 2,700 outlets in Other Markets, and had deployed 14 automated sorting lines. The Company actively explored flexible last-mile fulfillment models tailored to the needs of different markets, working with market players possessing local resources and operational experience to address fulfillment challenges in complex market environments. At the same time, by leveraging mature experience accumulated in China and Southeast Asia, J&T improved local network coverage, operating efficiency and service quality to better capture opportunities arising from e-commerce development and growing express delivery demand in regions such as Latin America.

From the perspective of global network layout and transportation capabilities, in the first half of 2026, the Company operated 260 sorting centers globally, had approximately 19,800 outlets, 435 automated sorting lines and approximately 13,380 line-haul vehicles, including approximately 8,500 self-owned line-haul vehicles. To meet customer needs, the Company actively expanded service scenarios including cross-border e-commerce, brand customers, non-platform parcel business and fulfillment warehouses, extending its fulfillment service chain. The Company currently has a total of 272 warehouses worldwide, with a total area of over 1.01 million square meters.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said: "In 1H2026, J&T achieved strong growth in global parcel volume. The scale benefits and fulfillment capabilities of J&T's global network continued to strengthen, with profitability also improving. We are committed to strengthening operating quality and efficiency to drive steady business scale expansion. In the second quarter, the Company's global average daily parcel volume exceeded 100 million for the first time. Looking ahead, we will tailor our approach to the development stage of each market, stay guided by customer needs, continue to refine service quality, capture opportunities from global expansion, and drive steady, long-term growth across our global business."

SOURCE J&T Express

Weber Shandwick J&T Team, [email protected]; Carrie Wu, [email protected]