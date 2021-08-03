iXblue announces strategic partnership with RDML Tim Gallaudet to strengthen its growing presence in the U.S.

"Tim is a great addition to our teams. He brings a nationally recognized reputation and record of success at the highest levels of government, academia, and the private sector," states Marine Slingue VP at iXblue, Inc. "His comprehensive technical knowledge of oceanography and navigation, as well as extensive experience in the field in the US Navy and with NOAA will be of great value to iXblue."

RDML Tim Gallaudet recently retired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where he served as the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Deputy Administrator, advancing the American Blue Economy activities that pushed forward marine transportation, sustainable seafood, ocean exploration and mapping, marine tourism and recreation, as well as coastal resilience.

Before joining NOAA, he served for 32 years in the U.S. Navy, completing his service in 2017 as the Oceanographer of the Navy. His lifelong commitment to education, science, service, and stewardship has brought him a wealth and knowledge and a stellar reputation. RDML Gallaudet holds a Bachelor's Degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master's and Doctorate Degree from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, all in oceanography.

"RDML Tim Gallaudet has been at the forefront leading the efforts to advance science and technology strategies for Artificial Intelligence and Unmanned Systems," states Ted Curley, President and General Manager at iXblue Defense Systems. "His knowledge of the maritime industry and his familiarity with iXblue makes him a perfect partner in our goal to strengthen and grow our presence in the U.S. defense market."

"Marine mapping is critical to advancing our understanding, the health, and the sustainable use of our oceans, and iXblue brings a capability to do this like none I have ever seen," said RDML Gallaudet. "As a lifelong champion of ocean science and technology, I could not be more thrilled to partner with iXblue."

About iXblue

iXblue is a global high-tech company specializing in the design and manufacturing of advanced marine, photonics and autonomy technologies. The group in-house expertise includes innovative systems and solutions devoted to inertial navigation, subsea positioning, underwater imaging, as well as shipbuilding and test & simulation. iXblue technologies support Civil and Defense customers in carrying out their sea, land and space operations with maximum safety, efficiency and reliability. Employing a workforce of 650 people worldwide, iXblue conducts its business in over 60 countries. www.ixblue.com

About Ocean STL Consulting

Ocean STL is a marine technology and management consulting agency. We bring a nationally recognized reputation and record of success at the highest levels of government, academia, and the private sector. Our professional network provides direct access to top executives in the environmental, defense, and technology sectors. https://www.oceanstl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586122/iXblue.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586121/iXblue_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Marion Seyve

Communication Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE iXblue

For further information: Marion Seyve, +33 (0)1 30 08 88 88, https://www.ixblue.com

Related Links

https://www.ixblue.com

