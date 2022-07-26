Ivey Business School's Women in Asset Management Program Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Sharon Hodgson, Dean, Ivey Business School and her team joined Graham Mackenzie, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the School's Women in Asset Management Program and to open the market.

The Ivey Business School ( www.ivey.ca ) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of relevant, innovative and comprehensive business education. Drawing on extensive research and business experience, Ivey faculty provides the best classroom experience, equipping graduates with the skills and capabilities they need to tackle the leadership challenges in today's complex business world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto and Hong Kong .

The Women in Asset Management Program is run through Ivey in collaboration with eight other Canadian asset managers to empower women to join the field of asset management.

