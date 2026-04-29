ITRAK 365 Introduces ITRAK IQ, Bringing Responsible AI to EHS and Operational Workflows--Inside Your Own Microsoft Environment

BANFF, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - ITRAK 365, a Microsoft-first provider of Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) and operational solutions, today announced ITRAK IQ, an AI integration framework that securely connects EHS and operational data to AI assistants--so organizations can summarize, analyze, and act on safety and operations intelligence in the flow of work.

As companies race to adopt AI, ITRAK 365 is positioning ITRAK IQ around a simple premise: EHS and operations are linked, and AI only becomes valuable when it can access trusted data securely, with governance and accountability.

Your environment. Your data. Your rules. ITRAK IQ runs inside the customer's Microsoft tenant, using the customer's existing identities, permissions, and governance--so sensitive EHS and operational data doesn't have to be sent to a third-party AI service.

ITRAK IQ runs inside the customer's Microsoft tenant, using the customer's existing identities, permissions, and governance--so sensitive EHS and operational data doesn't have to be sent to a third-party AI service. AI that understands regulated workflows. Instead of open-ended prompting against unstructured content, ITRAK IQ allows AI agents to work with ITRAK data models and workflows, helping teams complete real tasks while maintaining required controls.

Instead of open-ended prompting against unstructured content, ITRAK IQ allows AI agents to work with ITRAK data models and workflows, helping teams complete real tasks while maintaining required controls. Unlimited AI agents. Organizations can deploy unlimited agents provided by ITRAK 365, build their own, or combine both using a multi-LLM architecture -- tailoring AI to the specific work their safety and operations teams perform.

Organizations can deploy unlimited agents provided by ITRAK 365, build their own, or combine both using a multi-LLM architecture -- tailoring AI to the specific work their safety and operations teams perform. Secure, governed, and responsible AI. ITRAK IQ is designed to support auditability and oversight so customers can pursue AI-enabled improvements without compromising access control or trust.

"AI changes the standard for what EHS systems must be able to do," said Trevor Nimegeers, CEO of ITRAK 365. "In the new world, organizations need their EHS and operational data to be accessible in a secure, governed and responsible way, so they can use AI to surface insights and support decisions where work actually happens."

-- Trevor Nimegeers, CEO, ITRAK 365

ITRAK IQ is currently available in preview through the Microsoft Marketplace, with pricing starting at $2,000 USD per tenant/month. Existing ITRAK 365 customers can request early access through their account team.

About ITRAK 365

ITRAK 365 is a Microsoft-first EHS and operational solutions company helping organizations build configurable systems inside the Microsoft ecosystem. The ITRAK platform installs within the customer's Microsoft environment, enabling structured data, automation, and analytics that scale across safety and operations.

SOURCE ITRAK 365

Media Contact: [email protected], itrak365.com