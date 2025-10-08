ITILITE Launches Iris: AI-Powered Travel Analyst

Iris helps travel and finance managers get instant answers about their corporate travel program

CLAYMONT, Del., Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- ITILITE, a leading platform for business travel, expense management and corporate cards, today announced the launch of Iris, its new AI-powered Travel Analyst. Iris helps companies move beyond dashboards and spreadsheets by delivering instant, conversational answers to complex travel data questions.

With Iris, travel managers and finance leaders can simply ask a question about their travel data in plain English and receive clear, contextual answers in text, charts, or ready-to-use reports.

"With Iris, our goal was not to give companies more data, but to give them direct answers," said Mayank Kukreja, Co-founder and CEO of ITILITE. "The data has always been there; the challenge was turning it into usable insight at the right moment. Iris makes that effortless."

How Iris Works: Iris works like ChatGPT for corporate travel programs. Teams can ask:

"Who's landing in Denver tomorrow for the offsite?"

"How many hotels were booked in New York without using corporate rates?"

"How can I save on my company's travel spend?"

Iris responds instantly, reducing the hours typically spent digging through dashboards or waiting for reports. It also allows users to dig deeper by asking follow-up questions.

Early customers have already found creative ways to use Iris. "One customer began by asking 'How can I save on my travel program?' Three questions later, they discovered that frequent travelers weren't using preferred vendors," added Kukreja.

Future Vision: Currently, Iris answers on-demand questions, but ITILITE envisions a future where it proactively anticipates them -- flagging leakages, simulating cost impacts of policy changes, and recommending smarter choices before users ask. "ITILITE's approach to AI is guided by practicality and measurable outcomes," said Kukreja. "We focus on use cases that deliver at least a 10x improvement in efficiency or user experience, rather than building for novelty. Iris reflects that philosophy."

Iris will roll out gradually to ITILITE customers.

For more information about ITILITE and Iris, visit www.itilite.com/iris

About ITILITE

ITILITE is a leading business travel, expense management and corporate cards platform that simplifies the travel booking process, empowers employees, and helps companies save costs through smarter decision-making. By combining intuitive design, powerful automation, and actionable insights, ITILITE serves companies across the globe in making business travel seamless and cost-efficient.

