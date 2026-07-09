ITHQ receives approval from Québec for its new hall dedicated to management and research

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) has reached a major milestone in its history: it has received official approval from the government to build a new hall dedicated to management and innovation. This is the largest development project since the institute's founding in 1968. The new hall will be located at 1720–1726 Saint-Denis Street, near the main building. It will enable the country's largest hotel school to adapt its facilities to the growth of its activities and the needs of its community, while contributing to the revitalization of the Latin Quarter.

Rendering of the ITHQ's future hall (Photo credit: Provencher_Roy)

"The ITHQ's evolution is ongoing. In recent years, we have earned the right to award university degrees, expanded our educational offerings, and developed our research activities. This Management and Innovation Hall marks the next milestone in this evolving journey. More than just a building, it will allow us to provide facilities conducive to active learning, research, and collaboration, while strengthening our contribution to a sector that is Québec's fourth-largest economic driver. This pivotal stage would not have been possible without the support of the ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, which, following a thorough analysis, recognized the value and relevance of this project, a key pillar for the future of the ITHQ." – The Honourable Liza Frulla, C.P., C.M., O.Q., General Director, ITHQ

"The Government of Québec is proud to support the ITHQ during this crucial stage of its development and recognizes the relevance and importance of this project. As a true flagship of Québec's higher education, the ITHQ plays a vital role in our economy. This new hall will enable it to modernize its infrastructure, support the growth of its teaching and research activities, and better meet the needs of its student community" – Martine Biron, Minister of Higher Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"This acquisition project illustrates our vision for the Latin Quarter: a vibrant community where education, research, culture, and innovation reinforce one another. By giving the ITHQ the means to pursue its growth, our government is investing in the next generation, in Montréal's appeal, and in the economic vitality of a key sector of our city. Every structuring project like this one helps make the Latin Quarter an even more vibrant hub and strengthens Montréal's reach. " – Chantal Rouleau, Minister responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles

Facilities that live up to the ITHQ's mission

Canada's only institution of its kind, the ITHQ is an internationally recognized hospitality school that trains the next generation of professionals in the tourism, hotel management and restaurant services industry. Renowned for its innovative educational approach and applied research initiatives, the institution also plays a leading role alongside industry and government agencies, primarily through its hospitality consulting centre.

In order to meet its ever-increasing need for premises and to carry out its mission under optimal conditions, the ITHQ will gain an additional 40,000 square feet. This new hall will house third-year college students, the entire university student body, the two research units (GastronomiQc Lab and ExperiSens), as well as collaborative work areas.

A forward-looking project with deep roots in the local community

Designed in collaboration with the Société de développment Angus (SDA), a social-economy business renowned for its expertise in sustainable urban development, the architectural firm Provencher_Roy and the construction company Pomerleau, the project will combine heritage preservation with architectural innovation.

"The SDA's involvement in the development of the ITHQ's new hall will help provide the institution with modern infrastructure that meets the highest international standards. This project will also help enhance the appeal and influence of the Latin Quarter by promoting the revitalization of this key area. We are proud to contribute to this promising initiative, which is fully in line with our mission." – Charles Larouche, Executive Vice President, Société de développement Angus

The existing facade will be preserved, while the building behind it will be completely rebuilt. Bathed in natural light and dotted with green spaces, the future hall will foster interaction and learning in an environment designed according to the best contemporary architectural practices. It will also help strengthen the ITHQ's student, academic, and scientific presence in the heart of Montréal and the Latin Quarter.

The project is currently scheduled for completion in the fall of 2028.

Images of the architectural renderings are available HERE.

Credit: Provencher_Roy

About the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ)

For over 50 years, the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) has been Canada's leading institution for specialized training in the fields of tourism, hospitality, restaurant services, and sommellerie. While meeting the highest industry standards, the ITHQ is the only school in the country to offer programs at all three levels of education (vocational, technical and university). Offering state-of-the-art facilities, including a hotel school, two teaching restaurants, and a bar, it features two research units (GastronomiQc Lab and ExperiSens) as well as a hospitality consulting centre. In addition to its degree programs, the ITHQ also offers professional development courses, services for businesses and institutions, and workshops for the general public (Ateliers SAQ par ITHQ).

SOURCE Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec

Media Contact: Ophélie Simoncelli, Head of Public Relations, Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ), [email protected]