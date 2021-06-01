Iterum Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Using Its Agile Solutions and Services To Help Clients Thrive in Challenging Market Conditions

"Iterum's business philosophy centers on simplicity and nimbleness, which helps it foster a close and consultative working relationship with clients," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal. "In addition to competitive offerings for organizations leveraging BPO services for the first time, Iterum is gaining traction among many large enterprises that are looking to diversify their delivery supply chains. Its high quality and attention to detail, in addition to scalability in remote operations, are assisting large enterprises to minimize their dependence on any one location."

With its cloud-call handling and contact center management solutions, Iterum can operate and deliver services with exceptional agility and scalability. This approach makes it easier for clients to add new agents, capacity, and functionalities versus a legacy call handling or on-premise management system. Its cloud platform is also ideal for enabling a rapid migration to remote operations and adapting business processes. During the pandemic, Iterum launched new deployments and modified existing delivery with greater ease and speed than alternative service providers that remained tethered to legacy on-premise systems.

A crucial differentiator for Iterum is its expertise in, and knowledge of, the nearshore market. It serves as an integrator and consultant, recommending ways for clients to gain efficiencies, whether by adopting off-the-shelf or homegrown software. The company utilizes the agent and technology resources to deliver customized services that best suit the client. It also identifies the client's long-term goals and proactively resolves challenges to ensure a smooth customer journey.

"Iterum serves as a strong final operator with a presence in Panama and Jamaica. In 2020, the company showcased its ability to adapt elegantly, blending work-from-home and brick-and-mortar service delivery to present the best of both deployments," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "With its strong leadership, dedication to problem-solving, and exceptional value, Iterum is rapidly establishing itself as a name to reckon with in the customer experience outsourcing services market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the industry's emerging market players and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

