ITC Infotech and 'Automation Anywhere' Pioneer Digital Workforce

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sudip Singh, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech said, "As a leading technology services company, we are truly embracing automation across our organization to 'Amplify Human Potential'. We are an organization committed to driving the adoption of automation and see immense potential in the digital amplification of our workforce. This initiative will also deliver higher efficiencies across client engagements. We are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere, and lead the way in creating a truly digital workforce of the future."

ITC Infotech intends to leverage Automation Anywhere's Digital Workforce Platform to empower its global workforce. By offering personal digital BOTs, it will enable employees automate and execute repetitive tasks and functions. As a part of the overall solution, ITC Infotech and Automation Anywhere will develop customized bots across various job roles, functions and departments at ITC Infotech.

"At Automation Anywhere, our vision is to create a world where every employee will work side by side with a software bot or digital workers, making the employees exponentially more productive and far more fulfilled. ITC Infotech's pioneering plans are closely aligned with our promise of creating an Intelligent Digital Workforce," said Mr. Milan Sheth, EVP IMEA, Automation Anywhere.

This holistic embrace of Automation sets the foundation for ITC Infotech to be the first Technology Services organization to have developed Digital Personas for different roles across the organization. In the Digitally enhanced work environment, digital assistants will aid in augmenting the capabilities of human workforce by building in predictability and higher productivity levels. And equally importantly, these digital assistants will directly impact employee experience by improving the quality of life at the workplace.

The digital BOTs will also deliver efficiency gains for ITC Infotech's clients, through enhanced productivity of the ITC Infotech workforce.

About ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry-specific alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

ITC Infotech is a fully-owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, one of India's foremost private sector companies and a leading multi-business conglomerate. With a market capitalization of over US$ 50 billion and turnover of US$ 8 billion, ITC Limited is acknowledged as one of India's most valuable business corporations. It has been ranked as India's most admired companies by a survey conducted by Fortune India, in association with the Hay Group.

For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,400 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally.

For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com

SOURCE ITC Infotech

For further information: Soumya Suresh, Soumya.Suresh@itcinfotech.com, http://www.itcinfotech.com/

Related Links

http://www.itcinfotech.com/

