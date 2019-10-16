Itasca Capital Announces Entering into Distribution and Redemption Agreement with 1347 Investors LLC

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Itasca Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: ICL) ("Itasca" or "Company") today announced entering into the Distribution and Redemption Agreement ("Agreement") with 1347 Investors LLC ("1347") and other 1347 investors on September 30, 2019 ("Effective Date"). The Agreement represents the terms of final distribution from 1347 Investors LLC to its investors, including to the Company.

Itasca invested US$10 million in Class A interests of 1347 in July 2016 and has already received a US$4 million cash distribution from 1347 in February 2018. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Itasca will receive approximately US$9 million cash and 61,769 common shares of Limbach Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) as part of final distribution from 1347 to its investors. The closing of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement will occur as soon as practicable after the Effective Date, but in no event prior to 1347 receiving any requisite approval under Limbach Holdings Inc.'s insider trading policy ("Required Approval"). Distribution of assets will not occur until the Agreement is closed upon receipt of Required Approval.

Management Comments:

Larry G. Swets, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We are pleased to conclude the final monetization terms of our investment in 1347 Investors, which will provide us significant liquidity for future opportunities. We will continue to develop further opportunities that deliver value to Itasca and our shareholders."

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Itasca Capital Ltd.

For further information: Larry G. Swets, Jr., 630-290-2432

Related Links

https://www.itasca-capital.com/

