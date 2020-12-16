Itasca Announces Appointment of Michael Liggett as CFO, Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Itasca Capital Ltd. (TSXV: ICL) ("Itasca" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Michael Liggett has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective December 14, 2020.

Mr. Liggett comes to Itasca with extensive experience in deal structuring, negotiations, due diligence, valuation, risk management, regulatory compliance, and financial management. He was previously the CFO of Eacom Timber Corporation and has over twenty years of experience as a public company CFO and offers Itasca a wealth of strategic and operational expertise. Mr. Liggett began his career in audit and business advisory services at PwC, spending 7 years before becoming CFO of a TSXV listed company.

Mr. Liggett was appointed CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company pursuant to a services agreement. In connection with the appointment, Company also granted Mr. Liggett 25,000 stock options (the "Options") under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 25,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"). Each Option is exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $1.25 per Common Share. All of the Options vested immediately upon being granted.

In connection with Mr. Liggett's appointment, Hassan Baqar has resigned as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Baqar will continue to serve as a director on the board of directors of the Company.

"We sincerely thank Hassan for the contributions he has made to Itasca during his tenure as CFO," Larry Swets, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, said. "Following the acquisition of the Kenora sawmill, Itasca is now well-positioned to execute on its strategy and Mike is the right person to join our leadership as we enter this new phase of growth."

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Forward Looking Information

