It's time Toronto to gather again! Fast in the 6 extends a warm invitation to all to share a meal after two years apart.

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - It's time Toronto! It's time to unite. It's time for a fresh spring start and it's time to celebrate. Fast in the 6 will once again be able to celebrate our motto: Diversity, Unity and Prosperity towards a shared bright tomorrow for all of us.

Fast in the 6 returns to Nathan Phillips Square as the first official event since 2020 on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 pm to celebrate the diversity and inclusion that makes Toronto so vibrant and special. In the spirit of Ramadan, Fast in the 6 invites Torontonians and visitors alike to come together and participate in the simple but powerful act of sharing a meal. In addition to delicious food, the evening will also be filled with fun, live music and fireworks.

Fast in the 6 was founded in 2017 by Toronto philanthropists, Lisa and Dany Assaf. They wanted to create an event that brought people together to celebrate the inclusive community unique to Toronto and the GTA.

"As we face the challenges and look to seize the opportunities ahead, as Canadians we know we have and will always be stronger together. After two years of being apart, it's time for people from all backgrounds to come together and share a meal and the experience of enjoying each other's company in person! We are happy to bring this event back for a sixth year and are excited to celebrate with Toronto on April 16," says co-founder, Dany Assaf.

There will be delicious food to enjoy all evening long. Maple Lodge Farms/Zabiha Halal and Sobeys/FreshCo will hand out free meals to break the fast at sunset. There will also be food trucks serving up delicious eats.

As in past years, the evening of celebration in the Square will include music and entertainment as well as spectacular fireworks from the top of City Hall. Stay tuned for announcements of exciting performers closer to the event. A portion of proceeds from this year's event will go to Second Harvest.

2022 sponsors include: Sobeys/FreshCo, Maple Lodge/Zabiha Halal,TD, RBC, Torys, Oxford Properties, Air Canada and Boom Health.

ABOUT FAST IN THE 6

Fast in the 6 is a free evening of food, fun and fireworks, coinciding with Ramadan, to celebrate the diversity of our great city through the common experience of the breaking of the fast. Founded by Toronto philanthropists, Dany and Lisa Assaf, the event affirms the city's leadership as a major global centre of both social and economic opportunity.

Fast in the 6 is open to everyone of all backgrounds to share in the spirit of the breaking of the fast, which is common to many heritages, and to enjoy a fun evening of entertainment. Dany is also the author of his most recent book: "Say Please and Thank you & Stand in Line". One man's story of what makes Canada special and how to keep it that way. For more information, visit www.fastinthe6.com and follow @fastinthe6.

