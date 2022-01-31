It's Not Veganuary Without Cheeze! Daiya Launches New Garlic & Herb Cream Cheeze to the Delight of Cheeze Lovers Everywhere

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Daiya , the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand in Canada and pioneer of plant-based products, today announced the addition of its latest cream cheeze flavour, Garlic & Herb , to its recently reformulated plant-based cream cheeze line. Vegans, flexitarians, reducitarians and plant-based explorers alike can find Daiya's deliciously cheezy alternatives across Canada at major grocery chains, in addition to specialty retailers.

Made with real pieces of roasted garlic, herbs and decadent coconut cream, the super smooth and ultra-creamy plant-based cream cheeze spread (SRP: $5.99) is the perfect complement to both warm and cold dishes that will satisfy all those savory cravings. It comes in a recyclable 8 oz. tub and is proudly free from dairy, gluten, soy, peanuts and many other common allergens making it a safe – and delicious – choice for work or school lunches. Daiya's new & improved cream cheeze recipe also comes in a flavour-forward Chive & Onion and tangy-sweet Plain. Rejoice — gone are the days of torn up bagels from hard-to-spread cream cheeze!

"Our most spreadable cream cheeze recipe ever unites garlic lovers everywhere and invites consumers to discover new recipes and usage occasions," said Dan Hua, VP of marketing at Daiya. "Just in time for vegans or plant-based explorers to celebrate something new this Veganuary, we're excited to deliver more delicious taste, robust flavour and dairy-like texture through a wide variety of flavours and products."

"A record-breaking number of people took the Veganuary pledge and it's wonderful to see companies like Daiya continuing to expand their range of tasty, satisfying, sustainable vegan products to meet demand," said Wendy Matthews, Veganuary U.S. director.

To learn more about the reformulated Daiya Cream Cheeze and find recipes or a store near you, please visit: www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong and more.

SOURCE Daiya Foods

