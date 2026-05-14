It's a Penalty Launches Largest‑Ever Global Campaign to Prevent Human Trafficking Ahead of the 2026 Global Soccer Tournament

Campaign unites cities, global corporations, NGOs, and international athletes to educate, equip, and mobilize millions worldwide

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- It's a Penalty today announced a landmark global campaign to prevent human trafficking ahead of the 2026 Global Soccer Tournament, bringing together leading cities, multinational corporations, non‑governmental organizations (NGOs), and sports ambassadors across three host nations. The initiative represents the most ambitious and far‑reaching campaign in the organization's history and is projected to engage millions of people worldwide.

It's a Penalty: North America Campaign PSA film featuring international football stars: Tim Weah, César Azpilicueta and Oribe Peralta Speed Speed

Spanning the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the campaign reaches across key sectors including local and state governments, travel, sports, hospitality, transportation, and media. By harnessing the unifying power of sport, It's a Penalty aims to raise awareness, amplify local support, and ensure vulnerable people, the public and frontline industries are equipped to recognize the signs of human trafficking, be informed, and access help.

Human trafficking remains one of the world's fastest‑growing criminal activities, affecting an estimated 50 million people globally -- around one‑third of them children. While major sporting events do not create trafficking in isolation, they can increase demand, strain protection systems, and magnify existing vulnerabilities, particularly for migrants, women and girls, young people, and marginalized communities.

The campaign addresses these risks by delivering practical, survivor‑centered tools, including educational videos, public awareness materials, reporting mechanisms, industry training for frontline staff, and tailored resources for fans, travelers, and local communities.

The initiative will unite global corporations, NGOs, and professional soccer players including Tim Weah (United States), César Azpilicueta (Spain), and Oribe Peralta (Mexico) to amplify awareness and connect audiences with vital tools and resources. With a proven track record of reaching more than 180 million people in a single host city, It's a Penalty is now scaling that impact across all three host nations in partnership with local governments and community organizations.

The campaign will officially launch in May 2026, with press launch events across ten host cities: Miami, New Jersey/New York, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles and Kansas City in the United States; Vancouver in Canada; and Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara in Mexico. Campaign activity will also extend to San Francisco in the United States, and Toronto, Canada.

"The World Cup is one of the most powerful global moments to unite people behind a single purpose. By partnering with leading global brands and championing the voices of international athletes, our campaign will equip millions with the knowledge needed to recognise and help prevent exploitation. Together, we are building a world where major events leave a legacy of protection, not vulnerability" - Sarah de Carvalho MBE, CEO, It's a Penalty

"Being asked by the 2026 FIFA World Cup Miami Host Committee to lead the anti-Human Trafficking awareness campaign was an honor that comes with great, great responsibility. My Human Trafficking Task Force and I have gladly assumed this task along with our local, state, and federal partners. Collaboration is key to the success of our work especially in fighting this form of modern-day slavery. We are proud to add 'It's a Penalty' to our team and support this specialized media campaign that includes our 24/7 local rapid response hotline." - Katherine Fernandez Rundle, State Attorney, Miami-Dade County

"At Fin de la Esclavitud, we firmly believe that building strong partnerships is essential to confront one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world. Over the past year and a half, we have worked alongside It's a Penalty and other civil society organizations across Mexico toward a single goal: protecting the human rights of survivors and safeguarding those at risk. Combating human trafficking demands the commitment of every sector and every individual, to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced through exploitation." - Diana Flores, President, Fin de la Esclavitud, Mexico

"As a survivor who was once arrested during a major sporting event while the people exploiting me walked free, I know firsthand how easily victims can be misunderstood, overlooked, and punished instead of protected. That is why this campaign matters. Human trafficking does not begin with a sporting event, but events of this scale can magnify vulnerabilities and create opportunities for exploitation to thrive in plain sight. Through this powerful collaboration, we are changing the narrative by bringing survivor voices, governments, law enforcement, corporations, and communities together to ensure awareness leads to action. The real criminals are not the vulnerable individuals being exploited they are the traffickers and buyers profiting from human suffering. If this campaign helps even one person be identified, protected, or believed instead of criminalized, it will leave a legacy far greater than the game itself." - Gina Cavallo, Survivor Consultant and Vice President, New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking

Additional quotes can be found in the document linked here.

Global Partners

American Airlines

Booking.com

Uber

Airbnb

Country Partners

Hard Rock (United States and Mexico)

iHeartMedia & iHeartImpact (United States)

IHG Hotels & Resorts (United States)

Local Partnerships Across North America

In addition to global partners, It's a Penalty works with local NGOs to help contextualize the campaign in each city. Local and regional collaborators will play an essential role in ensuring the campaign reaches communities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, where the 2026 global tournament will be hosted. These organizations, alongside partnerships with airports and digital media companies, will support localised awareness tools, community engagement, and survivor-centred advocacy during the tournament build-up.

City of Atlanta (United States)

Atlanta Alliance Against Trafficking

The State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety (United States)

The State of New Jersey Department of the Treasury (United States)

Massachusetts Executive Office on Public Safety and Security (United States)

Office of Miami-Dade State Attorney (United States)

Missouri Attorney General's Office (United States)

Missouri Department of Transport (United States)

Wellspring Living (United States)

Saving Innocence (United States)

LA Regional Human Trafficking Task Force (United States)

New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NJCAHT) (United States)

The Women's Fund Miami Dade (United States)

Ally Global Foundation (Canada)

Fin de la Esclavitud (Mexico)

Educando en Red (Mexico)

Agape (Mexico)

Anthus (Mexico)

El Pozo de Vida (Mexico)

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

Fundación Libera México

Consejo Ciudadano para la Seguridad y Justicia de la Ciudad de México

A21 (Mexico)

Government of Jalisco (México)

City of Zapopan, Jalisco (Mexico)

Pacific Airport Group (Mexico)

Expo Guadalajara (Mexico)

University Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico)

Government of Nuevo León (Mexico)

City of Guadalupe, Nuevo León (Mexico)

DIF Guadalupe, Nuevo León (Mexico)

Metrorrey, Nuevo León (Mexico)

⁠Mobibus Transportes (México)

⁠Instituto de Educación Socioemocional, Nuevo León (México)

Government of Mexico City

Metro CDMX

City of Álvaro Obregón, Mexico

Shogua Group (Mexico)

The Special Lecture Series on Human Trafficking and Violence UNAM (Mexico)

Other Participating Airlines

British Airways

Emirates

About It's a Penalty

It's a Penalty delivers high-impact global awareness campaigns during major sporting events, mobilizing governments, law enforcement, businesses and civil society to prevent abuse, exploitation and human trafficking. Reaching an average of 180 million people per host city, these campaigns drive not only awareness but coordinated action, policy influence and systems strengthening. Alongside its campaigns, the organization leads global advocacy through CommonProtect, its flagship programme advancing legal reform and strengthening child protection systems across the Commonwealth to tackle child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA). It's a Penalty also partners with the private sector through specialist consultancy and training, equipping businesses to identify and mitigate modern slavery risks, strengthen supply chains, and play a leading role in prevention. Through this integrated approach--combining campaigns, advocacy and corporate action--the organization works with governments, businesses and communities to reduce harm and move towards a world free from exploitation and abuse.

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SOURCE It's A Penalty

[email protected] - Campaigns, Communications and Marketing Director; [email protected] - US Campaigns Director