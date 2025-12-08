ISTH selects Vancouver to host its 2027 Congress

ISTH 2027 to bring together global experts in thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) announces that its 2027 Congress will be held in the city of Vancouver, Canada, from June 26-30, 2027.

The ISTH 2027 Congress will convene the world's leading experts in thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology to discuss new research and clinical applications designed to improve patient care.

The Congress will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, located on the city's landmark downtown waterfront. Building upon the success of previous meetings, ISTH 2027 is anticipated to attract thousands of the field's leading clinicians, scientists, researchers and other health care professionals from more than 100 countries.

"The ISTH is excited to host our 2027 Congress in the dynamic and forward-thinking city of Vancouver," said ISTH President Pantep Angchaisuksiri, M.D. "The Congress will continue its strong tradition of featuring the latest research and science, while sharing new opportunities to build connections and engage with peers from across the globe."

The ISTH 2027 Annual Congress Planning Committee (ACPC) is led by Chair Marc Carrier, M.D. The ACPC guides the development of the clinical, translational and basic science components of the Congress.

"Vancouver offers an inspiring blend of natural beauty, modern innovation and world-class hospitality, making it an outstanding host for the ISTH 2027 Congress," said Carrier. "Attendees can expect a rich scientific program featuring cutting-edge research and clinical insights, alongside an expansive exhibition showcasing the newest advances in diagnostics and therapeutics."

About the ISTH:

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. The ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 7,500 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 100 countries. Among its highly-regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, the annual ISTH Congress, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on October 13. Learn more at www.isth.org.

