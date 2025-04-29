ISS Supports Parkland's Experienced Directors; Raises Concerns with Simpson's Control Effort

ISS has determined that Simpson does not meet the control threshold

ISS questions Simpson's proposed strategy and CEO candidate

Parkland's Executive Chairman, Michael Jennings, releases message to all shareholders



CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Parkland Corporation ("Parkland" or "the Company") (TSX: PKI) today commented on the report1 issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, regarding the election of directors at Parkland's Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 6, 2025. In addition, Parkland's Executive Chairman, Michael Jennings released a short video to all shareholders. It can be viewed here.

ISS affirmed that Simpson Oil Limited ("Simpson") has failed to meet the high bar required to justify a control slate, stating explicitly:

"… the bar for a control slate is high, and the dissident has not cleared it outright."

ISS also highlighted significant deficiencies in Simpson's proposed business strategy, noting:

"The dissident's plan is light on details regarding capital allocation and which businesses would be potential divestitures, where specific cost savings would be identified and what a potential timeline for realization would be."

"…the lack of detail provided makes it difficult for shareholders to objectively assess the dissident's execution of its plan, if it is successful in this campaign, and as such does not warrant full control of the board."

Further, ISS has recommended withholding support from Simpson's nominee Mark Davis, who is also their proposed interim CEO, illustrating concerns over Simpson's lack of depth and clarity in leadership transition planning.

In contrast, ISS endorsed Parkland's recent strategic initiatives, including the ongoing strategic review and the comprehensive CEO search, emphasizing that Parkland's Board is appropriately structured to oversee these processes and deliver value to all shareholders.

The choice for shareholders is clear: a vote for Parkland's nominees is a vote for an experienced, diverse, and independent Board stewarding a credible and thorough strategic review and acting in the best interest of all shareholders.

Reminder: Continue Voting ONLY the BLUE Proxy 'FOR' the Parkland Nominees

Regardless of the recommendations issued by the proxy advisors, Parkland urges all shareholders to continue ONLY voting 'FOR' Parkland's nominees on the BLUE Proxy ensuring the Company continues to be led by directors committed to rigorous governance and maximizing value for all shareholders. The deadline for voting is May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time).

Shareholders needing voting assistance may contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-888-518-6832 (toll-free in North America), 1-647-251-9740 (text and call enabled outside North America), or email [email protected]. Please visit www.ourparkland.ca for additional information about the Parkland Nominees and reasons to only vote the BLUE Proxy.

1 Permission to use neither sought nor obtained.

