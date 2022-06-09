Isotopia and CPDC Successfully Deliver First Doses of n.c.a. Lu-177 to North American Customers

Isotopia and CPDC shorten arrival time to patients. The production and supply in Canada are designed to address the growing need for no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) in North America

TEL AVIV, Israel and HAMILTON, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Isotopia Molecular Imaging and the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) announced that Isotopia's technology for the production of n.c.a. Lu-177 has been successfully transferred into CPDC's GMP facility and that CPDC has shipped its first doses of commercial n.c.a. Lu-177.

n.c.a. Lu-177 is currently the most commonly used radiometal for targeted radiotherapy. As the popularity of the isotope increases, the need for a constant radio-isotope supply on time is essential. Isotopia is thus adding a new production site in North America at CPDC, strengthening its global footprint in the n.c.a. Lu-177 supply chain, ensuring redundancy and shorten delivery time for global supply.

CPDC is a global leading CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) for the GMP manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals.

"We have successfully achieved a stable and reliable n.c.a. Lu-177 supply in North America" said Dr. Bruno Paquin, CEO of CPDC, "CPDC and Isotopia are proud to offer this unique value proposition for CPDC's clients and beyond, empowering CPDC to become an all-encompassing radiopharmaceutical CDMO."

As a global leader specializing in radiopharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing, Isotopia recognizes the importance of a stable and reliable supply of medical isotopes for manufacturing life-saving therapies.

Isotopia and CPDC are committed to the production of n.c.a. Lu-177, as well as collaborating on developing GMP manufacturing processes for other emerging medical isotopes.

Isotopia's CEO & Co-Founder, Dr. Eli Shalom, stated "The CPDC manufacturing site is the first step towards Isotopia's global footprint plan to ensure efficient production of Lu-177 and will be added to its existing Drug Master File (DMF). Together with the site in Israel and the near future site in Europe, we create full security of the product to patients on time and great value to pharma companies."

To learn more about this important milestone, come and meet us at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2022 annual meeting, held June 11-14, in Vancouver, BC, Canada where Isotopia Molecular Imaging and CPDC (as AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc., the new CDMO spin-off of CPDC) will be exhibiting.

About Isotopia

The experienced Isotopia team, its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, Lu-177 production site, and sterile manufacturing plant are well-established platforms for development. Isotopia creates collaborations between the scientific and medical communities to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy. For more information about Isotopia, please visit: www.isotopia.co.il

About Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC):

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is located in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. CPDC is a global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals that was created with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR). Since its foundation in 2008, CPDC has established a renowned, robust and reliable platform for the manufacturing and global supply of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals used daily for the detection and treatment of human diseases such as cancer. For more information about CPDC, please visit: www.imagingprobes.ca or contact [email protected]

