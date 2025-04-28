IsoEnergy to Commence Trading on the NYSE American Under the Ticker Symbol "ISOU"

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares ("Common Shares") on the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") with trading expected to commence on Monday, May 5, 2025, under the symbol "ISOU". The Company will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ISO".

Concurrent with the start of trading on the NYSE American, the Company's Common Shares will cease trading on the OTCQX. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

For More Information, Please Contact: Philip Williams, CEO and Director, X: @IsoEnergyLtd, www.isoenergy.ca