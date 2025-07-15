IsoEnergy Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report, Underscoring Commitment to Responsible Growth

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report (the "Report") for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Report highlights IsoEnergy's progress in advancing its global uranium portfolio, with a focus on environmental stewardship, Indigenous partnerships, and responsible governance.

The Report marks a milestone in the Company's evolution, following its strategic acquisition of Consolidated Uranium Inc. in December 2023, establishing a diversified asset base across tier-one uranium jurisdictions. As IsoEnergy advances toward potential near-term production, sustainability remains central to its growth strategy. The full Report is available at https://www.isoenergy.ca/sustainability/.

Highlights

Environmental achievements include reducing impact and advancing operational readiness. Achieved zero significant environmental incidents across all projects in 2024. Initiated baseline environmental studies at Larocque East to guide future permitting and project design with a view to minimizing ecological impacts. Reclaimed all active exploration sites, and enhanced waste management practices with the goal of reducing material waste. Improved water efficiency and reduced emissions at Tony M Mine through targeted infrastructure upgrades.





Partnered with communities, establishing investments in people. Maintained strong Indigenous representation in the workforce with 63% at Matoush and 36% at Larocque East. Supported community well-being initiatives, including the Northlands College Scholarship Foundation and JZ Memorial Fund. Implemented Company-wide policies on Health and Safety, Respectful Workplace, and Diversity. Standardized incident investigation reporting across all exploration projects.





Strengthened governance with new policies for sustainable growth. Adopted new oversight measures, including Corporate Governance Guidelines and Majority Voting Policy. Achieved 100% Code of Ethics compliance, reinforcing a culture of integrity. Continued strong Board oversight on risk management, cybersecurity, and sustainability.



Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented, "This inaugural Report underscores our commitment to responsible resource development and highlights the concrete steps we have taken to reduce our environmental footprint, invest in local communities and businesses, and strengthen partnerships with Indigenous Nations. As we continue advancing our projects, sustainability remains central to how we plan to operate and grow. Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is on formalizing IsoEnergy's sustainability approach by developing a robust ESG framework to guide, manage, and track performance on material ESG issues."

The Report sets a strong foundation for IsoEnergy's sustainability journey and outlines the Company's plan to formalize its ESG strategy, including plans to conduct a materiality assessment and develop a Company-wide sustainability policy in 2025.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU; TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

