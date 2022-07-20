IsoEnergy Grants Options

SASKATOON, SK, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) announces that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, 2,040,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and contractors of the Company (the "Options"). The Options were granted on July 20, 2022 (the "Grant Date"), have a term of five years, vest in three annual installments commencing on the Grant Date, and are exercisable at a price of $3.47 per common share of the Company.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. In July 2022 the Company released the initial independent Mineral Resource Estimate for the high-grade Hurricane Deposit on its 100% owned Larocque East Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. IsoEnergy discovered Hurricane in July 2018 after acquiring the Larocque East project in May 2018. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development, and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

For further information: Tim Gabruch, Chief Executive Officer, IsoEnergy Ltd., +1 306-261-6284, [email protected], www.isoenergy.ca; Investor Relations, Kin Communications, +1 604 684 6730, [email protected]