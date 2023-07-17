IsoEnergy Grants Options

SASKATOON, SK, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) announces that it has granted, subject to regulatory approval, 1,317,500 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company (the "Options"). The Options were granted on July 17, 2023 (the "Grant Date"), have a term of five years, vest in three annual installments commencing on the Grant Date, and are exercisable at a price of $2.61 per common share of the Company.

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. In 2018, the Company discovered the high-grade Hurricane Deposit on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The Hurricane Deposit has Indicated Mineral Resources of 48.61 Million lb U 3 O 8 based on 63,800 tonnes grading 34.5% U 3 O 8 and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.66 Million lb U 3 O 8 based on 54,300 tonnes grading 2.2% U 3 O 8 (July 8, 2022). The Hurricane Deposit is 100% owned by IsoEnergy and is unencumbered from any royalties. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development, and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Darryl Clark, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice-President, Exploration. Dr. Clark is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For additional information regarding the Company's Larocque East property, please see the Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

