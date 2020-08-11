IsoEnergy Closes $4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced $4 million non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,882,352 common shares at a price of $0.68 per share (the "Private Placement").

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration on the Company's projects and general corporate purposes. All shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. No commission is payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 4,626,352 shares pursuant to the Private Placement. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61- 101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company recently discovered the high-grade Hurricane Zone of uranium mineralization on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

SOURCE IsoEnergy Ltd.

For further information: Craig Parry, Chief Executive Officer, IsoEnergy Ltd., +1 778 379 3211, [email protected], www.isoenergy.ca; Investor Relations, Kin Communications, +1 604 684 6730, [email protected]

Related Links

www.isoenergy.ca

