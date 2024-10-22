IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Form Joint Venture Covering Over 98,000 Hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a contribution agreement in connection with the creation of a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") for the exploration and development of a portfolio of uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Both companies will contribute assets from their respective portfolios to the Joint Venture, which will consist of 10 projects covering more than 98,000 hectares in the east side of the Athabasca Basin and will leverage their respective expertise to capitalize on the significant potential of these properties.

Transaction Highlights

Joint Venture Portfolio – The Joint Venture will be comprised of 10 projects within the eastern Athabasca Basin (Figure 1) including:

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented: "We are excited to announce formation of this Joint Venture with Purepoint and see many advantages for both companies. Together, the Joint Venture projects consolidate a large land position immediately to the east of the Larocque East project, which includes several kilometres of the highly prospective Larocque trend. Purepoint has proven itself an exceedingly capable operator and the Joint Venture will allow us to have several of our highly prospective projects advanced, while remaining focused on dual priorities of exploring and advancing the Larocque East project, host to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit, and restarting our past producing uranium mines in Utah. By combining our complementary project portfolios and leveraging our collective expertise, we believe we are well-positioned to accelerate discoveries and create value for our shareholders."

Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint, added: "With this Joint Venture, the majority of Purepoint's most significant projects are now being advanced within partnerships alongside some of the uranium sector's strongest players. This collaboration underscores the confidence our partners, including Cameco, Orano, Foran Mining and now IsoEnergy, have in the potential of these projects, and it further solidifies Purepoint's position at the forefront of uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. By combining forces and pooling resources, we are accelerating exploration efforts and setting the stage for potential large-scale discoveries that can meet the growing demand for clean energy. We look forward to leveraging the technical and financial strengths of our partners as we continue to operate these district-scale projects and drive them towards success."

Joint Venture Terms





The Joint Venture will be governed by a formal joint venture agreement to be entered into between the companies concurrently with the effective formation of the Joint Venture. Under the agreement:

IsoEnergy will contribute its Geiger, Thorburn Lake , Full Moon, Edge, Collins Bay, North Thorburn , 2Z Lake, and Madison Projects in exchange for an initial 60% participation interest in the Joint Venture.

, Full Moon, Edge, Collins Bay, , 2Z Lake, and Madison Projects in exchange for an initial 60% participation interest in the Joint Venture. Purepoint will contribute its Turnor Lake and Red Willow Projects in exchange for an initial 40% participation interest in the Joint Venture.

and Red Willow Projects in exchange for an initial 40% participation interest in the Joint Venture. IsoEnergy will have a put option to sell, and Purepoint will have a call option to acquire, 10% of IsoEnergy's initial participation interest, increasing Purepoint's stake to 50% in exchange for 4,000,000 post-Consolidation Purepoint shares (as defined below). This option is exercisable within six months of the Joint Venture's formation, with the exercise of one option resulting in the expiry of the other. If exercised, both parties will hold equal 50/50 participation interests in the Joint Venture.

After the put/call option period, IsoEnergy will hold a further option to purchase an additional 1% interest from Purepoint for $2 million , giving IsoEnergy a 51% participation interest and Purepoint a 49% participation interest. This option expires on the earlier of February 28, 2026 , or 60 days after a material uranium discovery.

, giving IsoEnergy a 51% participation interest and Purepoint a 49% participation interest. This option expires on the earlier of , or 60 days after a material uranium discovery. The ownership interests of each company are subject to standard dilution if a party fails to contribute to approved Joint Venture programs or expenditures. If either party's interest is reduced to 10% or less, that party will relinquish its entire interest in the Joint Venture in exchange for a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Joint Venture properties. The remaining party can purchase 1% of the NSR for $2 million .

. If one of the parties seeks to sell its participation interest in the Joint Venture, such party may force the other party to sell its participation interest in the Joint Venture so long as the selling party's participation interest is equal to 60% or greater.

Purepoint will act as operator for all Joint Venture properties in the exploration phase, leveraging its extensive expertise and deep understanding of the Athabasca Basin. Once the Joint Venture properties advance to the pre-development stage, IsoEnergy will assume the role of operator.

Purepoint Share Consolidation and Concurrent Financing

In connection with the transaction, Purepoint will consolidate its shares on a 10:1 basis (the "Consolidation"). Purepoint currently has 500,772,765 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, Purepoint will have approximately 50,077,277 issued and outstanding post-consolidation common shares. The Consolidation has been approved by the Purepoint Board of Directors and was approved by Purepoint's shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 4, 2024. The Consolidation remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In conjunction with the Consolidation, Purepoint plans to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,666,667 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"). Each unit will consist of one post-Consolidation share and one warrant exercisable at $0.40 to acquire one post-Consolidation share for a period of three years. IsoEnergy will subscribe for $1.0 million of this financing, underscoring its commitment to the Joint Venture's exploration plans. IsoEnergy will be granted the right, for so long as it owns at least 10% of the post-Consolidation shares of Purepoint (on a partially diluted basis), to participate in any future equity financing of Purepoint in order to maintain its pro rata interest in Purepoint. The net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing will be used by Purepoint for general working capital purposes

The transactions, including the formation of the Joint Venture, the Consolidation, and Concurrent Financing (together the "Transactions"), remains subject to approval by the TSXV. The Joint Venture will take effect following the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to the completion of the Consolidation, closing of the Concurrent Financing, and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

