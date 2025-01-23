IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the commencement of their 2025 exploration program, supported by a $5,000,000 budget for the newly formed 50/50 joint venture ("Joint Venture").

The Joint Venture spans over 98,000 hectares and consolidates 10 high-valued uranium projects into three distinctive areas in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin: the Dorado Project, the Aurora Project and the Celeste Block (Figure 1).

Dorado Project: Unlocking the Potential of the Larocque Trend

Positioned along the renowned Larocque conductive corridor (the " Larocque Trend "), home to IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, the Dorado Project consolidates Turnor Lake , Geiger, Edge and most of Full Moon into a single high-priority exploration initiative (Figure 2).

The Larocque Trend extends across the Turnor Lake property to the northern boundary of Full Moon, located 14 kilometers east of the Hurricane Deposit. Drilling has revealed a shallow vertical depth to the unconformity, ranging from just 27 to 133 metres and several highly prospective yet untested zones remain. Additionally at Geiger, historical drilling intersected high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization, including 2.74% U₃O₈ over 1.2 metres in drill hole HL-50 along the H11 South conductor (See press release dated January 25, 2018 ). Geiger is characterized by 20 kilometers of graphitic conductors, with significant untested gaps of up to 1,000 metres, presenting exceptional exploration potential.

Aurora Project: Shallow Uranium Targets Along the Athabasca Basin's Edge

The remaining claims east of Dorado now make up the Aurora Project, including, part of Full Moon, Red Willow , and Collins Bay Extension, presenting significant near-surface uranium potential in proximity to McClean Lake mine, and Rabbit Lake mine and mill.

Celeste Block: Preparing Southern Targets for Exploration

Incorporates Thorburn, North Thorburn , Madison and 2Z properties, which cover portions of conductor trends east of the Cigar Lake Mine and southwest of the Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake mines (Figure 1). Target depth is relatively shallow as sandstone thickness ranges between 60 metres at Madison in the east to 350 metres at Thorburn in the west.

Approximately 800 metres in 4 drill holes are planned for 2025.

"The 2025 Joint Venture program underscores our focus on advancing Dorado within the Larocque Trend, an area of exceptional potential," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "While Dorado is the centerpiece of this coming year's efforts, we are also performing critical work on the Aurora and Celeste Block projects to ensure these promising targets remain ready for future exploration. Purepoint is excited to execute on the program as the operator, with IsoEnergy's oversight providing valuable guidance and expertise."

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

www.purepoint.ca

www.isoenergy.ca

