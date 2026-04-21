ISCT Announces Inaugural CGT Clinical Applications Program for Clinical Fellows

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Institute of Training & Development announces the launch of its inaugural Clinical Applications Program for Fellows. Exclusively for clinical fellows interested in cell and gene therapy (CGT) applications, this new educational initiative is designed to provide the highest level of clinical CGT knowledge direct from experts in the field to the next generation of clinical leaders. The program will equip clinical fellows with practical, clinic-facing skills to help advance cell and gene therapies from bench to bedside.

The inaugural program will take place October 26–27, 2026, at the University of Pennsylvania, and marks the beginning of a training series curated by global CGT experts. The first class will bring together a select group of clinical fellows based in the United States and Canada with a focus on advanced clinical applications of CGT in hematology/oncology, transplantation, and immune-mediated diseases, including rheumatology. Future years will see the program expand to include clinicians outside of North America.

"As a Society, our mission has always been to advance the clinical translation of cell and gene therapies," said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, President of ISCT. "As a growing number of CGTs reach regulatory approval and move into routine clinical use, now is the critical moment to invest in clinicians who can lead their safe, effective, and equitable implementation for the benefit of patients."

As CGTs continue to accelerate from bench to bedside, the program will provide fellows with a structured immersion focusing on clinical practices, operational strategies, and emerging approaches in current generation therapies. Participants will also gain one-of-a-kind direct access to a global network of expert faculty and mentors actively shaping the CGT landscape.

"Our focus on clinical fellows serves a dual purpose," said Queenie Jang, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of ISCT. "We aim to deliver meaningful, career-defining value to fellows on track to become leaders in the field, while also strengthening connections across the clinical CGT community through ISCT's established global network.

The program will be developed under the stewardship of an organizing committee composed of internationally recognized CGT pioneers and clinical leaders. The inaugural course will be co-chaired by Jaap Jan Boelens, MD, PhD, ISCT Regional Vice President, North America, and Chief of Transplantation and Cellular Therapies at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Alice Bertaina, MD, PhD, Elected Member MD of the ISCT Board of Directors, and Section Chief, Stem Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Stanford University.

"This program delivers CGT education during a critical time for physicians in their training," said Dr. Boelens. "We are bringing the foremost in CGT clinical practice tothe first class of a growing, global community of clinicians connected through ISCT, who will be able to leverage this knowledge and connection throughout their full career. Future iterations will continue to expand this body of clinicians, with each future class joining a growing, global network of experts equipped to harness the full potential of cell and gene therapies for their patients."

Dr. Bertaina added, "We envision this program as an integral part of the foundation for a sustained, global CGT-ready clinical community. We aim not only to prepare physicians aiming to lead clinical deployment of CGTs, but also to develop a strong shared espirit-de-corps, enabling them to collaborate effectively as leaders in the delivery of CGTs across medical systems to patients in need."

Additional details on this ISCT Clinical Applications Program for Fellows, including the full faculty roster and application process, is now available online at the ISCT Institute for Training & Development website.

About the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy

Established in 1992, the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) is a global society of clinicians, regulators, researchers, technologists, and industry partners with a shared vision to translate cell and gene therapy into safe and effective therapies to improve patients' lives worldwide.

ISCT is the global leader focused on pre-clinical and translational aspects of developing cell and gene-based therapeutics, thereby advancing scientific research into innovative treatments for patients. ISCT offers a unique collaborative environment that addresses three key areas of translation: Academia, Regulatory, and Commercialization. Through strong relationships with global regulatory agencies, academic institutions, and industry partners, ISCT drives the advancement of research into a standard of care.

Comprising over 4,500+ cell and gene therapy experts across five geographic regions and representation from over 60 countries, ISCT members are part of a global community of peers, thought leaders, and organizations invested in cell and gene therapy translation. For more information about the society, key initiatives, and upcoming meetings, please visit isctglobal.org, @ISCTglobal.

SOURCE International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy

For media inquiries, please contact Ken Ip, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy, [email protected]