ISBRG Selected for Mayo Clinic and ASU Health Care Accelerator

Selection recognizes breakthrough potential of ISBRG's SpotLight™ technology, an AI-powered optical biosignature platform for efficient, affordable, and accessible non-invasive screening in just 30 seconds.

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - ISBRG, a Canadian diagnostics innovator developing an artificial intelligence–powered optical biosignature platform, today announced it has been selected as one of ten companies worldwide to participate in the 2026 Health Care Accelerator, jointly led by Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University. Selection for the accelerator places ISBRG among a small number of emerging health technology companies globally identified as having the potential to meaningfully improve clinical care and advance toward large-scale clinical deployment.

Through the program, ISBRG will collaborate directly with physicians and researchers at Mayo Clinic and gain access to research infrastructure at Arizona State University to evaluate high-impact clinical applications, and design validation studies supporting regulatory and commercial development, positioning SpotLight™ for accelerated clinical adoption across global health care systems.

ISBRG was selected on the basis of the transformative potential of its SpotLight-C™ technology as a non-invasive functional cellular phenotype screen capable of detecting early-stage cancer indicators, where sensitivity limitations remain a significant challenge for existing diagnostic technologies, and monitoring disease progression and treatment response in real-time. Designed as a fingertip-based test with no blood draw, reagents, or laboratory processing, SpotLight-C™ aims to deliver rapid, ultra-low-cost, point-of-care screening that extends beyond the reach of current liquid biopsy and imaging-based approaches.

"This selection affirms the clinical potential of the SpotLight™ platform," said Duncan MacIntyre, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ISBRG. "When detected early, cancer survival rates increase dramatically, treatments are less invasive, and outcomes are far better. Routine, accessible screening helps lower cancer deaths and enhances quality of life. This program provides an exceptional opportunity to work alongside Mayo Clinic's world-class clinicians and ASU's innovators as we move to clinical validation and commercialization of SpotLight-C™. We are deeply honored."

SpotLight-C™ is a leading application of ISBRG's proprietary expertise in spectroscopy and artificial intelligence delivered through its SpotLight™ platform. SpotLight™ is a patented AI and optical biosignature system with defined applications in disease, viral infection, and impairment. By integrating artificial intelligence with optical biosignature detection, ISBRG aims to establish a new category of diagnostics capable of delivering clinically actionable insights within seconds without blood draws or centralized laboratory processing.

The platform's scalability, intellectual property foundation, and potential to address significant gaps in current diagnostic technologies were key factors supporting the company's inclusion in the 2026 cohort.

Participation in the program will enable ISBRG to:

Collaborate directly with Mayo Clinic physicians and researchers in a structured ecosystem

Prioritize clinical indications with the greatest patient and health care system impact

Design and execute clinical validation studies to generate clinical evidence

Strengthen regulatory pathways for U.S. and international markets

Accelerate commercialization and strategic partnerships in a clinical integration environment

The company's selection follows encouraging clinical results from SpotLight‑19™, ISBRG's rapid viral infection detection application. In a clinical trial conducted at The Ottawa Hospital, the 30-second non-invasive fingertip scan achieved 51% sensitivity and 91% specificity for asymptomatic viral detection, significantly exceeding the performance of rapid antigen tests, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported can demonstrate 9% sensitivity for single-test asymptomatic screening.

These results support the platform's potential role in scalable viral screening and biosecurity applications that are being advanced alongside SpotLight-C™.

About ISBRG

ISBRG is a Toronto-based medical diagnostics company that is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and advanced optics to revolutionize health screening. Supported by a growing portfolio of issued and filed patents and a multidisciplinary scientific team, the company is advancing a new class of scalable, low-cost diagnostics intended to expand access to early detection and improve health care delivery to rural and cosmopolitan communities globally.

SOURCE ISBRG

For additional information please visit www.isbrg.com or contact: ISBRG, [email protected]