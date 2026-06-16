IS3WARE and Privacy Horizon Inc. Partner to Deliver Integrated AI, Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Accreditation Conformance Solutions

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - IS3WARE and Privacy Horizon Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI), privacy, and cybersecurity solutions for organizations in justice, public safety, and healthcare.

IS3WARE provides an AI-enabled Virtual Conformance Officer (VCO) solution focused on accreditation, cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management. Privacy Horizon Inc. is a healthcare specialist in privacy programs including regulatory compliance and privacy impact assessments (PIAs), security, and data protection. Together, the companies will help organizations strengthen accreditation management, privacy, data security and meet their regulatory compliance obligations with greater confidence.

This partnership combines IS3WARE's conformance management platform with Privacy Horizon's strategic services in AI and data governance, threat management, and risk mitigation. Together, the companies will offer tailored solutions that enable organizations to safeguard sensitive information, streamline compliance processes, and reduce exposure to evolving cyber threats.

Key offerings from this joint initiative include:

Virtual Conformance Officer for self-assessments, policy generation, and evidence management

Comprehensive privacy risk and impact assessments (PIAs) integrated with real-time threat intelligence

Seamless management of data privacy compliance alongside cybersecurity policies

Enhanced access to governance frameworks that address accreditation management, privacy regulations and security standards, such as SOC2, ISO 27001, ISO42001, etc.

Unified dashboards providing actionable insights for legal, IT, risk, and compliance teams

"Organizations in justice, public safety, and healthcare face mounting privacy and security obligations, and meeting them calls for both strong technology and expert guidance," said Peter Lambrinakos, CEO of IS3WARE. "Our Virtual Conformance Officer gives clients the platform to manage conformance with confidence, and pairing it with Privacy Horizon's strategic services means they get a complete approach, from automated conformance to hands-on advisory."

Patrick Lo, CEO of Privacy Horizon Inc., added, "Privacy compliance and data protection can no longer be treated as separate from security; organizations need them addressed together. Our PHI FrameworkTM delivers the primary aspects of an effective privacy program, namely training and awareness, risk assessment and management, and actionable steps to operationalize proper processes. Working alongside IS3WARE's platform lets us bring combined expertise to clients in the sectors where the stakes are highest."

The joint solutions are available now to organizations across justice, public safety, and in healthcare.

About IS3WARE

IS3WARE specializes in AI-enabled Virtual Conformance Officer (VCO) solutions that help organizations in justice, public safety, and healthcare manage conformance requirements efficiently and effectively. Its conformance platform supports frameworks including accreditation standards, CJIS, NIST, SOC 2, ISO, CMMC, HIPAA, and applicable privacy legislation. For more information, visit www.is3ware.com.

About Privacy Horizon Inc.

Privacy Horizon Inc. provides strategic services in privacy compliance, security, and data protection, with a focus on the data-rich healthcare sector. The company helps organizations strengthen governance, manage risk, and navigate complex data protection requirements. For more information, visit www.privacyhorizon.com.

SOURCE Privacy Horizon Inc.

Patrick Lo, CEO, Privacy Horizon Inc., [email protected]