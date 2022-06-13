Is it insane to launch a new business during a pandemic? Founder of CHIC Laser & Botox Centre in Montreal disagrees

"It is not insanity to launch a new business in the middle of a pandemic," said the founder, Nael Asad, a Canadian entrepreneur and MBA holder with 10 years of experience in investment banking. Aside from all the negative sides of COVID, the pandemic has created a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs according to Mr. Asad. From higher supply of premium commercial spaces at relatively lower rental rates to more access to funding programs, it is a great time to launch a new business.

What sets CHIC apart from the competition is the level of care given to our patients, professionalism and massive investment in state-of-art technology. CHIC's primary focus is safety and efficacy of all treatments. We provide the best aesthetic injectable treatments, including Botox, Dysport, Restylane and Radiesse. All board certified, our physician injectors are specialists in their field for a natural looking result that you can count on! With the cutting-edge technology of the Candela Medical GentleMax Pro, laser hair removal is preformed by certified laser specialists with more than 30 years of combined experience.

About CHIC Laser Centre

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, CHIC Laser Centre is a state-of the art medical aesthetic clinic, offering laser hair removal and cosmetic injection including lip fillers and Botox in Montreal. With decades of experience combined our team ensures your treatments are safe! We offer everything from skincare advice & cosmetic injections (both Botox and dermal fillers) right down to laser hair removal services - there's no need to go anywhere else when you can be confident knowing CHIC caters specifically toward what YOU want done.

