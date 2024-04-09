IS Decisions Joins Google Cloud Ready - Distributed Cloud Initiative

BIARRITZ, France, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- IS Decisions, a global provider of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and access security solutions, is proud to join the Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud initiative. This collaboration, announced today at Google Cloud Next '24, is the first step towards integrating IS Decision's MFA and access management solution, UserLock , into the Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) portfolio of partner services and solutions.

GDC helps the modern enterprise innovate faster by bringing the benefits of Google Cloud infrastructure and applications to on-premises and air-gapped environments. Through the Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud initiative, Google Cloud is partnering with industry-leading independent software vendors (ISVs) like IS Decisions to offer customers a comprehensive suite of software solutions to drive common business use cases.

Today's modern hybrid enterprise relies on both Active Directory and the cloud to do business. UserLock, developed by IS Decisions, offers straightforward MFA and access management designed for on-premises and hybrid Active Directory environments. UserLock is working with Google Cloud so customers who use GDC can easily apply granular access controls, concurrent login restrictions, and customized MFA policies, even in offline, air-gapped environments.

"By joining the Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud initiative, we look forward to working with Google Cloud to help organizations secure access to their environment while supporting compliance requirements and enhancing user productivity," said Francois Amigorena, Founder & CEO at IS Decisions.

UserLock's key capabilities include:

Multi-Factor Authentication: UserLock offers straightforward MFA for Active Directory identities that's easy to set up, can be applied granularly by session type and frequency, and seamlessly combines with single sign-on (SSO).

Access Management: UserLock allows organizations to define and enforce access policies based on user, device, time, and location, as well as number of concurrent sessions, ensuring secure access to sensitive Active Directory resources.

Real-time Monitoring and Alerts: UserLock provides real-time visibility into user logon events and suspicious activities, helping administrators to detect and respond to security threats before damage is done.

For more information, visit www.userlock.com .

About IS Decisions

IS Decisions is a global software company specializing in access management and multi-factor authentication for on-premises and hybrid Active Directory environments. Trusted by over 3400 organizations, IS Decisions offers proven solutions for organizations of any size, including some of the most highly-regulated and security-conscious in the world.

www.isdecisions.com

Press Contact: Mary Teisserenc; IS Decisions; [email protected]

SOURCE IS Decisions

For further information: +33.5.59.41.42.20