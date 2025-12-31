News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Dec 31, 2025, 13:25 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product:
Ginger Molasses Cookie Dough
Issue:
Food - Allergen - Egg
Distribution:
Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article