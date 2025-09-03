Iron Bow Technologies, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes the Sale of its Telehealth Division, SoldierPoint Digital Health

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Iron Bow Technologies ("Iron Bow" or the "Company"), has completed the sale of its Telehealth division, SoldierPoint Digital Health, LLC ("SoldierPoint"), to GovCIO, a portfolio company of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Since acquiring Iron Bow, H.I.G. has worked with the Company's management team to more than double the earnings of the Company's Telehealth division, which was initially a hardware-based telehealth solutions program with the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), but developed into a services-led platform anchored in advanced application development and digital care innovation.

Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies, said: "This transaction reflects the successful partnership between Iron Bow and H.I.G. in building SoldierPoint into a premier provider of digital health solutions for the VA. GovCIO is uniquely positioned to support SoldierPoint's future growth, and this divestiture positions Iron Bow to accelerate efforts within our core IT solutions business."

Jeff Zanarini, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented: "Working alongside the Iron Bow team, we've facilitated strategic investments to expand SoldierPoint's role in delivering mission-critical, digital health and telemedicine services to the VA. SoldierPoint's successful evolution reflects disciplined execution and the ability to scale with purpose."

Jonathan Fox, Managing Director at H.I.G., said: "SoldierPoint's success is a testament to the strength of the management team and H.I.G.'s ability to support long-term strategic growth. Through our partnership with Iron Bow, we were able to generate a superior outcome for the Company and its stakeholders. We wish SoldierPoint continued success in its next phase of growth."

Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP acted as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About SoldierPoint Digital Health

SoldierPoint is exclusively focused on digital health solutions supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"). In collaboration with the VA, SoldierPoint has transformed the telehealth program originally launched in 2010 into one of the most effective and successful digital health programs worldwide. The VA serves a veteran population of over 9 million constituents, of which more than 2.7 million leverage the solutions developed and enabled by SoldierPoint. For more information, visit soldierpoint.net.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming technology investments into business capabilities for government, commercial and healthcare clients. Our depth of technical expertise, global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners uniquely positions Iron Bow to target the right solution to ensure a successful business outcome. We partner with our clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with their mission. Regardless of how an organization consumes technology, Iron Bow can provide the leadership required to drive innovation. For more information, visit ironbow.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Jeff Zanarini

Managing Director

[email protected]

Jonathan Fox

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Avenue

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig.com

