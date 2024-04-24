IRIS and Amazon Business Collaborate to Help Simplify School Purchasing

Integration helps streamline and automate the school purchasing process for 5,254 IRIS Financial customers

LONDON, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS) today announced the availability of Amazon Business e-Procurement for IRIS Financials. This integration will enable more than 5,000 UK schools to purchase supplies directly from Amazon Business through their IRIS Financials system, cutting out a number of time-consuming manual steps.

Schools regularly purchase bulk items from Amazon Business, such as textbooks, stationery, computers, whiteboards, safety equipment, sports, music, art and science equipment, furniture, cleaning and catering supplies and Special Educational Needs (SEN) resources.

Available now, this collaboration allows purchasing teams to launch Amazon Business's digital catalogue within their IRIS Financials purchasing system. Offering full integration with an existing Amazon Business account, purchasing teams benefit from a familiar Amazon check-out process, prefilled purchase order lines, automatic generation of purchase orders and approvals, and purchase reconciliation.

"This is a fantastic collaboration, underlining IRIS Education's commitment to the education sector, and showing how we continue to innovate to help schools and trusts," said Simon Freeman, Managing Director for Education at IRIS. "Being able to handle Amazon e-procurement within IRIS Financials transforms the time intensive manual processes that are performed daily. It removes the need to re-key information from Amazon into a purchase order, alleviates the usual juggling between applications to copy over information from Amazon to a purchasing system and dramatically reduces the steps needed in gaining approval for purchases."

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with IRIS to bring streamlined procurement for thousands of schools around the UK," said Fabricio Pedroza, Country Manager, UK&I at Amazon Business. "This collaboration means we're able to offer UK schools and multi-academy trusts a wide range of products through their existing IRIS Financials purchasing systems, providing easy access to Amazon Business's digital catalogue. Through automating admin tasks, and offering increased visibility and an easier and improved purchase reconciliation, this partnership will enable schools to focus on what's important: the education and success of its students."

IRIS is focused on developing software solutions that consolidate data across multiple systems, automate processes and alleviate the unnecessary time-drain educational staff currently face. With 30 years' experience in education management solutions and a presence in 90 countries, IRIS has the broadest education software suite in the UK, with 75% of MATs and 12,000 UK schools and academies — including half of the schools in England — now using its solutions.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, education organisations and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they value. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-one of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions.

Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month.

IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

