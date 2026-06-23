Iridium's Next‑Generation Hybrid IoT Module and Development Kit are Now Commercially Available

The Iridium 9604 Module and Development Kit streamline global IoT development with integrated satellite, cellular, and GNSS connectivity

MCLEAN, Va., June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, today announced commercial availability of the Iridium® 9604 module and Development Kit, giving developers, OEMs, and solution providers a faster path to build and scale connected IoT solutions worldwide.

Iridium 9604 Module and Development Kit

Combining Iridium Short Burst Data® (SBD®) satellite connectivity, LTE-M cellular, and GNSS positioning, the Iridium 9604 module delivers a compact, integrated solution for global IoT deployments. Alongside the Iridium 9604 Development Kit, developers can rapidly prototype, test, and validate hybrid satellite, cellular, and GNSS applications with resources that simplify integration and streamline deployment workflows.

Built on the u-blox SARA-R5 platform, the Iridium 9604 is designed to reduce hardware complexity, lower integration costs, and accelerate time to market for connected solutions operating across industrial, infrastructure, transportation, mobility, utilities, maritime, and remote monitoring applications. The integrated design helps reduce board space requirements by 60 percent or more while simplifying RF routing, power architecture, and firmware development.

"The Iridium 9604 module and Development Kit represent a major milestone in making truly global IoT connectivity more accessible and easier to deploy," said Tim Last, executive vice president, Iridium. "By replacing three separate components with one integrated solution, developers can simplify device design, reduce costs, and create smarter, location-aware products capable of staying connected far beyond terrestrial coverage."

Early developers and beta participants reported significant operational and economic benefits from the platform's integrated architecture.

"The Iridium 9604 has enabled us to develop a truly global asset tracking solution without relying on terrestrial network infrastructure. Its reliable coverage, compact form factor, and straightforward integration have significantly accelerated our development process and allowed us to focus on optimizing the end-user experience," said Askar Gabit, CEO, GPSOne. "For applications in remote and challenging environments, the Iridium network provides the confidence that critical data can be delivered when it matters most."

The Iridium 9604 gives developers independent control over satellite, LTE-M, and GNSS subsystems, enabling flexible implementation of failover logic, location-aware connectivity decisions, and application-specific routing strategies. A unified AT command set and comprehensive SDK resources further simplify development and integration.

Built for scalable and power-sensitive IoT applications, the Iridium 9604 features a compact 16 mm x 26 mm x 2.4 mm form factor optimized for deployments where size, resiliency, and efficiency are critical. The platform supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou GNSS services alongside LTE-M (Cat-M1) and Iridium's 100% global L-band satellite network.

The Iridium 9604 represents the next evolution of Iridium's broader IoT strategy, expanding beyond traditional satellite-only hardware to support unified, multi-mode connectivity architectures. The Iridium network now supports multiple IoT pathways, including dedicated Iridium SBD modules, Iridium NTN DirectSM standards-based direct-to-device capabilities, and larger payload connectivity through the Iridium Certus® 9704 module.

Operating on the world's only truly global mobile satellite network, the Iridium 9604 delivers reliable connectivity across remote land areas, oceans, airways, and polar regions where other networks are unavailable or unreliable.

To learn more about the Iridium 9604 IoT module, visit: www.iridium.com/9604

To order the Iridium 9604 Development Kit, visit: www.iridium.com/9604-devkit

For more information about Iridium, visit: www.iridium.com

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) operates the world's only truly global mobile satellite network, delivering reliable voice, data, and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services anywhere on Earth. Iridium supports safety- and mission-critical operations for diverse markets such as aviation, maritime, government, emergency services, critical infrastructure, autonomous systems, and remote monitoring applications, where connectivity is essential. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Iridium provides its products and services through an ecosystem of 500-plus partner companies around the world. For more information, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities, benefits and availability of the Iridium 9604, expected demand by developers and the suitability of the Iridium 9604 for dual-mode IoT deployments across industrial, infrastructure, and mobility applications. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 12, 2026, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. [email protected] [email protected] +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570 X: @Iridiumcomm



SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.