IRFHAN RAWJI PURCHASES SHARES OF WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Irfhan Rawji (the "Acquiror") announced that on October 6, 2025 they purchased (the "Transaction") 184,317 Class B Shares ("Class B Shares") of Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington") (TSX: WCM.B).

The acquired shares represent approximately 18% of the presently issued and outstanding Class B Shares. Following the Transaction the Acquiror owns, directly, 184,317 Class B Shares which represents approximately 18% of the Class B Shares. The Class B Shares were acquired for investment purposes.

The securities were acquired through a private purchase from Rosebridge Capital Corp. Inc. at a price of C$2.875 per share for an aggregate purchase price of C$529,911.38

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding the Acquiror's purchase of the Class B Shares will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com under Wilmington's issuer profile. The Acquiror is located at Suite 2100, 150 9th Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta T2P 1B4, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

