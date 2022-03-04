Ireland's Third Fastest Growing Technology Company to Announce up to 100 New Jobs at Opening of New Limerick Office

LIMERICK, Ireland, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat" or "the Company") Limerick-based software company, Kneat, will announce today the creation of up to 100 new jobs during the opening of its new 13,000 sq. ft green sustainable LEED GOLD standard office at Hawthorn House in Limerick's National Technology Park.

The new positions will be focused on Sales & Marketing, Research & Development, and Customer Success, bringing its total number of staff to over 300.

The company, which develops cloud-based software solutions for the Life Sciences industry, counts seven of the world's top ten biopharmaceutical companies as customers. Founded in Limerick in 2007 by pharmaceutical and IT industry experts Eddie Ryan, Kevin Fitzgerald and Brian Ahearne, the company has seen record growth in recent years.

In a ceremony attended by Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, and Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy, the company's new 13,000 sq. ft. office at Hawthorn House will be declared 'open for business' by Kneat Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Ryan.

"As a Limerick man I have a deep connection to the people and the city of Limerick, which is why I'm very happy to share the news today that Kneat is announcing up to one-hundred new jobs to be filled over the coming year", said Eddie Ryan. "We are also very pleased to declare our new office at Hawthorn House, open for business."

Today's jobs and new facility announcement are the latest in a list of milestones for the growing business, which ranked third in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ireland Awards in December 2021. In November, the company up listed from the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV) to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and closed a Public Equity Financing of over 20 million Canadian dollars earlier in the year.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, +353 61 203826, [email protected]; Ben Finnan, Media Relations, [email protected]