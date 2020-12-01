IPSOS Poll: COVID creates holiday havoc, but Canadians hopeful

The survey of Canadians released today on Giving Tuesday, December 1 st , also reveals that Canadian compassion for those less fortunate remains strong, 88% agreed we need to spend more time focusing on those who need help and 75% would rather receive a meaningful gift that helps others. However, their ability to lend their support, by giving or volunteering for charities has decreased significantly because of the COVID crunch.

"Financial and social pressures will likely reduce holiday shopping and gift giving," says Sean Simpson at IPSOS. "But Canadians are determined to make the most of the situation and most still feel hopeful and optimistic about the future. Encouragingly, the data shows that not much has changed in the past 5 years: despite changes in Presidents and Prime Ministers, shifting pop culture and the onset of a global pandemic, Canadians are just as likely as they were five years ago to highlight the holidays as a time for giving gifts to loved ones and helping those less fortunate."

"This is Canadian resilience in action," says Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "It's so encouraging that Canadian compassion for those less fortunate is stronger than ever, but we also know the pandemic has affected our ability to help others. For those who still have the means, please put that care into action for those who need it more than ever, here in Canada and around the world."

KEY POLL INSIGHT

80% will avoid in-person holiday events or gatherings this year

87% hopeful their family can still celebrate a great holiday season this year

Nine in ten (88%) agree that we need to spend more time at Christmas focusing on those who need help

67% intend to give to charity over the holidays, -8 pts from 2019

75% of Canadians would prefer to receive a meaningful gift that would help someone else, rather than a traditional gift like clothes or electronics

80% are optimistic that next year will be better than this year.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

Ipsos poll conducted between October 30th- November 2nd, on behalf of World Vision Canada. For this survey, a sample of 1,003 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Poll accurate to within ±3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

