Ipsos MMA Named a Leader in Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions by Independent Research and Advisory Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ipsos MMA, an Ipsos Company, and a leader in helping companies understand and optimize the value of their unified marketing, digital media, social media, operations, and promotion investments, today announced that Forrester has named Ipsos MMA a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022 Report. The report evaluated and scored Ipsos MMA's Unified Customer Attribution approach and Activate Marketing Planning and Optimization platform . The evaluation includes criteria such as global capabilities, unified measurement methodology, model optimization, data sources, use case: omnichannel marketing strategy, business strategy consulting, and collaboration, all of which Ipsos MMA received the highest score possible.

In its report, "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022," Forrester applied a comprehensive process including customer reference surveys/interviews, product demonstrations, and a detailed product and strategy questionnaire.

The report notes, "Ipsos MMA's measurement offering is based on its consulting-led engagement model backed by deep technology capabilities. By offering consistently capable services and technology alongside a high-touch, always-on delivery model, Ipsos MMA aspires to not only help clients optimize marketing performance but also to drive broader business outcomes. The company has invested heavily to accelerate and automate data processing, expand data offerings, integrate with activation end points, and develop agency relationships. Ipsos MMA continues to extend its global coverage with localized staffing, privacy expertise, technology systems, and geography-specific measurement approaches."

Additional findings in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Solutions, Q1 2022 report about Ipsos MMA:

"Ipsos MMA's Activate application offers clients self-service access to performance tracking, reporting, scenario planning, optimization, testing, and model management. Activate is notable for its functional breadth, market leading collaboration features, and highly rated optimization functionality."

"Clients appreciate Ipsos MMA's consultative approach, consistently described as patient, practical, and flexible. Additionally, clients cite global reach, unified measurement methodology, and overall value as strengths."

"Ipsos MMA will appeal to buyers that prefer white-glove service to support comprehensive unified measurement across multiple markets."

"We're pleased to be able to provide our customers with trusted, always-on solutions that enable real-time, dynamic planning with the ability to adjust programs and initiatives consistent with evolving marketplace trends in order to achieve their financial objectives. Our clients' feedback and Forrester's assessment of Ipsos MMA's capabilities are very important to us because they support and guide us in enabling our client and agency partners with measurable, competitive advantages through the optimization of their marketing, sales and operational programs. In today's rapidly changing business environment our customers demand their unified measurement partners position them to lead and win – everyday, not just at fixed points in time, a few times a year. They want experienced executives and teams who work with them and understand how they work and can live the real-world scenarios they face every day, helping them be faster, smarter and more effective. Our people create that bridge to value with our solutions, integrating them with their processes to make them and their organizations more successful," said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "Linking what they do with proven technologies and analytics we establish an effective workflow between their media team, agency partners, MarTech environment, and publishers to achieve real-time activation. The high-impact, high-touch and value-add service model and solutions we provide enable our clients to be consistently better, achieve their financial objectives and advantage themselves over competition," said Cummings.

"By integrating our holistic marketing mix capabilities that incorporate the full, relevant range of commercial variables, with advanced attribution through the use of an AI based approach leveraging our Demand Signals algorithm, we have been able to address in an always-on way the real-time issues our clients face. This also enables us to address the latest industry challenges related to browsers/cookie deprecation, device IDs, data sparsity, and privacy to help brands streamline activation and generate measurable value with Ipsos MMA's Unified Marketing Measurement and Optimization platform," said Doug Brooks, EVP of Ipsos MMA. "We are now partnering with clients to scale this future-proofed capability across 30+ countries by taking advantage of the Ipsos global footprint, data partnerships and an agile approach integrating and modeling a holistic range of data sources at varying levels of granularity, periodicity and quality globally," said Brooks.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is a leading global analytics consultancy founded in 1989 that enables companies to achieve higher revenues and operating profits via their forward-looking, data-driven analytics, software and consulting solutions. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of leading global custom market research company Ipsos, who has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide.

