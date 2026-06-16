Iovate Health Sciences International Appoints Innovation Pioneer Raza Bashir as Chief Executive Officer

The nearly 20-year company veteran and former Chief Innovation Officer steps in to lead a new era of science-led innovation and brand growth.

OAKVILLE, ON and NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Iovate Health Sciences International, a global leader in active nutrition and wellness, today announced the appointment of Raza Bashir as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Bashir, who most recently served as the company's Chief Innovation Officer, brings nearly two decades of leadership experience at Iovate.

Raza Bashir- CEO

Bashir's appointment signals a return to Iovate's roots as a science-backed, research-first innovation company with an entrepreneurial spirit. With close to two decades at Iovate, Bashir brings deep institutional knowledge, operational discipline, and scientific expertise to the helm. Throughout his tenure at Iovate, he has been instrumental in transforming cutting-edge science into trusted, consumer-relevant product s for iconic brands including MuscleTech®, Hydroxycut®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, and Purely Inspired®.

"Raza's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Iovate," said Julieta Cromie, VP, Global Marketing. " Raza has proven himself to be a visionary leader who commands deep respect across the industry. His rare ability to act as both innovator and operator--fusing scientific rigor, a passion for the consumer experience, and a relentless drive for innovation--makes him the ideal leader to accelerate our global growth and strengthen our market leadership."

Bashir's career at Iovate has been defined by a commitment to advancing science-backed innovation and raising industry standards. Notably, he spearheaded the landmark Iovate/MuscleTech Metabolism and Sport Science Lab partnership with the University of Toronto and serves on the American Herbal Products Association's (AHPA) board and Sports Nutrition Committee. He holds a Master's degree (MSc) in Human Health and Nutritional Science from the University of Guelph.

"I am incredibly honored and energized to take on the role of CEO at a company that has been my professional home for nearly two decades," said Raza Bashir. "Iovate was built on the freedom to experiment, a passion for maximizing consumer benefit, and a commitment to science, quality, and innovation. As we look ahead, my focus is on bringing that entrepreneurial spirit back to the center of how we operate; staying closer to consumers, building modern and culturally relevant brands, and delivering trusted products backed by real science and uncompromising quality. I look forward to working alongside our phenomenally talented team to push the boundaries of human performance, strengthen our foundation, and get back to winning."

Under Bashir's leadership, Iovate will place an accelerated focus on strengthening its core brands and advancing breakthrough innovation platforms across peptides, creatine, muscle health, performance, and weight loss transformation, while continuing to build a more agile, consumer-driven organization grounded in trusted science, uncompromising quality, and stronger supply chain resilience.

About Iovate Health Sciences International

Founded in 1995, Iovate Health Sciences International is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brands like MuscleTech®, Hydroxycut®, and Six Star®, Iovate is dedicated to inspiring active and healthy lifestyles worldwide.

SOURCE Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Media Contact: Debra Bartley, VP, Human Resources, Iovate Health Sciences International; www.iovate.com