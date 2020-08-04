IOU Financial Inc. announces debenture holder approval of amendments to convertible debentures

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announces today that more than two-thirds of the value of the Company's convertible debenture holders have agreed to receive 75% of the interest owed for the months of July, August and September 2020 in cash, and capitalize the remaining 25% of the monthly interest payments to the principal amount of the debenture at the end of each monthly payment period, in accordance to the terms of the trust indenture under which such debentures were issued. IOU has already applied for and received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the related amendments to such trust indenture.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. provides small businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada access to the capital they need to seize growth opportunities quickly. In a unique approach to lending, IOU Financial's advanced, automated application and approval system accurately assesses applicants' financial realities, with an emphasis on day-to-day cash flow trends. IOU Financial allows these businesses to apply for six, nine, twelve, fifteen and eighteen-month term loans of up to US$500,000 to qualified U.S. applicants ($150,000 in Canada) within a few business days, with affordable charges favorable to cash-flow management. Its speed and transparency make IOU Financial a trusted alternative to banks. To learn more visit: IOUFinancial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Phil Marleau, Chief Executive Officer, +1 (514) 789-0694, ext. 225; David Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 789-0694, ext. 278; Benjamin Yi, Capital Markets & Corporate Development, +1 (647) 295-0654

