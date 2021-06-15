Ionomr Innovations Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021 - companies that are shaping industries from healthcare to retail and many more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 26 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Ionomr Innovations was selected for its advancement of next generation ion-exchange materials to enable the hydrogen economy

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Ionomr Innovations, the Vancouver-based next-generation ion exchange materials developer, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Ionomr is developing and manufacturing breakthrough polymer and membrane technology that can provide cost, performance and environmental advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production, and carbon capture and storage (CCUS) to accelerate the shift to the hydrogen economy.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Ionomr CEO Bill Haberlin will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Ionomr will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Ionomr to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Ionomr Innovations and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"The Ionomr team appreciates being recognized as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Ionomr's Haberlin. "Ionomr's membranes and polymers are leading the way in the clean hydrogen economy. Our materials enable partners to take fuel cell vehicles, green hydrogen generators and CO2 conversion systems to market faster, more cleanly and with better performance."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

About Ionomr Innovations: Ionomr is advancing the development and manufacturing of ion-exchange membranes and polymers for clean energy. Ionomr's Pemion™ and Aemion™ technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for heavy duty fuel cells, hydrogen production, and carbon capture processes. Ionomr was founded in 2018, and employs 25 clean technology professionals at its research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

