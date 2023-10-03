Ionik Announces Changes to Ticker Symbols

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik) ("Ionik" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced that the common shares of Ionik will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol "INIKF", effective Wednesday October 4, 2023, and on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "INIK", effective Friday October 6, 2023.

No action by the Company's shareholders is required with respect to either ticker symbol change. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQX and TSXV, and the respective CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on assembling the most effective and complete suite of advertising, marketing and monetization solutions for brands, advertisers and publishers. We acquire, optimize and scale market-leading digital technology businesses providing cross-platform, performance-driven advertising and data solutions to attract, engage and monetize high-value consumers. Our portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; NotifyAI, a push notification advertising platform; Q1Media, an industry-leading advertising and media service provider; Ubiquity, a data driven user acquisition and marketing technology platform; SCS, an integrated agency powering brand performance with data and creativity; Contobox, a leading edge customer engagement platform integrated with SCS; and OpenMoves, a Google Premier Partner driving creative and growth across pay-per-click advertising and search engine optimization. Ionik is a registered business name of PopReach Corporation and is the name under which the Company currently operates its business.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.

For further information: PopReach Corporation (dba Ionik), Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; Lois Norris, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 583-5918, [email protected]