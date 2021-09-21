iOFFICE + SpaceIQ Announces Strategic Investment by Autodesk

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- iOFFICE + SpaceIQ, a leader in the digital transformation of workplace and asset management, today announced a strategic investment by Autodesk, a global technology leader spanning architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. The investment, which follows the recent combination of iOFFICE + SpaceIQ, will provide integrated solutions that give businesses unequaled ability to analyze and optimize all aspects of their real estate and mission-critical assets. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The pandemic has heightened focus on maximizing value and increasing efficiency of facilities, with executives reporting cost reduction as their top real estate priority in a recent survey by analyst firm Verdantix. However, occupancy and operations workflows are often fragmented, making it difficult to leverage data from siloed systems. Autodesk's Building Information Modeling (BIM) expertise will help address these challenges by enabling comprehensive visibility needed to strategically plan and manage physical resources during operations.

"Combining design, operational and performance data and workflows in a single platform to improve the comfort, safety and efficiency of building assets has never been more important," said Nick Stefanidakis, General Manager, Archibus, an iOFFICE + SpaceIQ product. "The strategic investment from Autodesk allows us to deliver the solutions organizations need to meet this demand."

iOFFICE + SpaceIQ represent the industry's most comprehensive solutions portfolio for integrated workplace and enterprise asset management platforms. More than 10,000 customers worldwide leverage these tools to manage more than 2 billion square feet of space valued at more than $64B. The company's platforms, including widely deployed IWMS Archibus, help 170,000-plus maintenance technicians respond to 1.3M work orders a month. The Archibus platform was one of Autodesk's first developer partners, and this investment expands the combined capabilities to increase collaboration and scalability.

"Users of both Archibus and Autodesk products will see value in a tighter integration of BIM-based design and construction data with operations insights and workflows to optimize facility performance, comfort and sustainability," Stefanidakis said. "Owners and occupiers can leverage these operational data to make better, more informed, design and construction choices."

Autodesk has been a globally recognized leader in BIM design, engineering, and construction solutions for nearly thirty years and recently brought BIM to the world of digital twins, including the launch of Autodesk Tandem™ and the acquisition of Innovyze®. Autodesk views this investment as another strategic step in the company's efforts to bring BIM, and digital twin technologies, to the full project lifecycle from design through operations and maintenance.

"BIM is at the core of Autodesk's AEC business and serves as the foundation of the digital transformation now underway in the building industry from design through operations," added Nicolas Mangon, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry Strategy at Autodesk. "Owners and operators play an increasingly significant role in combatting climate change through improved building efficiency and creating flexible and resilient workplaces when working conditions suddenly change. Our investment in iOFFICE + SpaceIQ recognizes the importance of giving them the tools they need to meet these challenges."



Autodesk and iOFFICE + SpaceIQ currently offer integrations between Autodesk Revit® and AutoCAD® and Archibus with plans for future integrations with the Autodesk Construction Cloud® and Autodesk's Forge® platform. Customers, including global housing and construction provider Daiwa House, have already leveraged the existing integration to benefit their businesses.

"Daiwa House has developed a strategy for creating and managing building data so that building owners can make more data-driven decisions while reducing the guesswork of operations and maintenance," said Takaaki Miyauchi, Senior Manager, Construction Digital Promotion Department at Daiwa House. "Archibus and Autodesk's BIM-related products have been at the center of our strategy to bring the project model and asset operations together. The investment Autodesk is making in iOFFICE + SpaceIQ will fully bring BIM to building operations, which is so important to the digital transformation of building operations and the future of the built world."

Learn more about the partnership and how to leverage the joint solutions in the session "Managing Space, Assets, and Maintenance through BIM to FM" at the upcoming Autodesk University 2021 digital conference, and by visiting www.spaceiq.com.

About iOFFICE + SpaceIQ

iOFFICE + SpaceIQ gives businesses the tools to connect their most valuable resources: people, places, and the equipment that supports them. Our comprehensive portfolio of workplace and asset management software solutions enables companies to make data-driven decisions and improve interactions with the built environment. Over 10,000 organizations in 85 countries use iOFFICE + SpaceIQ platforms to optimize their real estate, enhance workspace experience, and streamline maintenance. Explore the solutions at www.iofficecorp.com and www.spaceiq.com.

