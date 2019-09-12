Io-Tahoe Named a Leader in the Use of Artificial Intelligence for Data Management by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA)

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Io-Tahoe, a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products, in its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, today announced it has been named a Leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for data management in a new research report and decision guide from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

The research report, which names Io-Tahoe a Leader, says companies which deploy AI-enabled analytics and data management solutions can potentially save up to $5,000,000 a year. EMA research also finds that they can create more value through enhancements such as increased speed of innovation; the report claims that 83 per cent of the companies surveyed are already seeing cost savings, along with a significant reduction in annual person-hours required to complete analysis of the data.

"AI enablement signifies a major shift from passive to active use of metadata," said John Santaferraro, EMA's Research Director, Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Data Management. "The passive use of metadata focused on definitions and documentation, while the active use of metadata focuses on the delivery of services, such as data cataloguing, data governance, data discovery, and master data services." In the report, EMA recommends that business and technology leaders guiding their organizations on a journey towards the insight-driven enterprise should utilize AI-enabled data management to keep up with the speed of innovation required in today's market.

"We are honored by EMA's findings, as they concur with what our customers are experiencing," said Lola Bhadmus, Io-Tahoe's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are a leader in utilizing AI and ML in data discovery, giving companies the ability to gain greater control over the immense amounts of data located across the enterprise."

Io-Tahoe enables organizations to discover and search data across a complex enterprise in a variety of data sources – relational data stores, data warehouses, data lakes and the cloud, helping organizations break down traditional silos. Its advanced technology and machine learning algorithms allow organizations to quickly detect data relationships in structured, semi-structured and some unstructured formats.

About Io-Tahoe

Io-Tahoe (www.io-tahoe.com) is a pioneer in Smart Data Discovery and AI-Driven Data Catalog products. In its efforts to continue to transform the data discovery market, the platform enables organizations to discover and search data across a wide range of heterogeneous technology platforms from traditional databases, data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud and other modern repositories, helping enterprises trace data elements across their systems in spite of outdated metadata definitions. Io-Tahoe utilizes machine learning algorithms to dramatically increase the accuracy, intelligence and speed of learning of complex data elements and data relationships throughout the entire business environment. Our platform saves time by processing many data sources in weeks, instead of manual discovery and cataloging for months.

Our product has been custom-built by a team with a deep understanding of data challenges, giving us first-hand insight and appreciation into our customers' diverse and complex data needs. Io-Tahoe is particularly valuable to businesses with large numbers of customers and diverse data sets, such as those in the financial services, utilities, retail, transportation, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

