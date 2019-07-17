Invitation to the media - Lotto 6/49: Meet the winners of the $7,000,000 jackpot Français
Jul 17, 2019, 15:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to come meet the lucky couple who won the $7,000,000 jackpot in the July 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, in the Jardin Room at the Hilton Lac-Leamy, located at 3 Boulevard du Casino in Gatineau. Draw host Yves Corbeil will be on hand to greet the winners, their family and friends, and the media.
To attend, media representatives are asked to RSVP by contacting Samuel Larochelle at 514-882-0863 or samuel.larochelle@loto-quebec.com.
