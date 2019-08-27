Invitation - News Conference - Innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot project at Waste Management site Français
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Waste Management, Ramea phytotechnologies, the Montreal Botanical Garden's Institut de recherche en biologie végétale and Polytechnique Montréal invite media to the announcement of their innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot-project at Waste Management's engineered landfill in Sainte-Sophie, in the Lower Laurentians.
Thursday, August 29, 2019
10 AM (please arrive at 9:45, a shuttle bus will take you form the parking to the event)
at Waste Management's engineered landfill site
A site visit will follow, from 11:00 to noon. For logistical reasons, we would be grateful for your response regarding your presence at the news conference and/or for the site visit.
