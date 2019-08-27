Invitation - News Conference - Innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot project at Waste Management site Français

News provided by

Waste Management

Aug 27, 2019, 18:57 ET

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Waste Management, Ramea phytotechnologies, the Montreal Botanical Garden's Institut de recherche en biologie végétale and Polytechnique Montréal invite media to the announcement of their innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot-project at Waste Management's engineered landfill in Sainte-Sophie, in the Lower Laurentians.

Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Time:

10 AM (please arrive at 9:45, a shuttle bus will take you form the parking to the event)

Location:

at Waste Management's engineered landfill site
2535, 1re Rue, Sainte-Sophie, Québec, J5J 2R7

Who:

  • Marguerite Blais, Prévost MNA and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers
  • Louise Gallant, Mayor of Sainte-Sophie
  • Michel Labrecque, Ph.D., head of the scientific research and development division at the Montreal Botanical Garden, researcher at Institut de recherche en biologie végétale
  • Yves Comeau, Eng., Ph.D., IWA Fellow and professor, and researchers at Polytechnique Montréal's Department of Civil, Geological and Mining Engineering
  • Francis Allard, president, Ramea phytotechnologies
  • Ghislain Lacombe, head of engineering and environment at Waste Management
  • Martin Dussault, Director, Public Affairs, Waste Management

A site visit will follow, from 11:00 to noon. For logistical reasons, we would be grateful for your response regarding your presence at the news conference and/or for the site visit.

SOURCE Waste Management

For further information: For information and booking of interviews: Jacinthe Ouellette, cell. : 514 246-0567, jacinthe.ouellette@sympatico.ca

Organization Profile

Waste Management

You just read:

Invitation - News Conference - Innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot project at Waste Management site

News provided by

Waste Management

Aug 27, 2019, 18:57 ET