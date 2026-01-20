INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST - For Divestiture of 'Canwill Holdings (Pvt) Ltd'

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) intends to divest the 100% shareholding in Canwill, the parent company to Sinolanka Hotels & Spa (Pvt) Ltd (Sinolanka) and Helanco Hotels & Spa (Pvt) Ltd (Helanco). GoSL will implement this divestiture through the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) appointed as the Transaction Advisor.

Grand Hyatt, Colombo

SINOLANKA: Owns a top tier landmark hospitality asset in the Central Business District of Colombo built to international 5-star standards. The property's superstructure has been completed, and the balance work is to be completed by the successful investor.

The property, bordering the Indian Ocean, offers arguably the best vantage point in Colombo with views of Colombo Port City, Port of Colombo, Galle Face Green, Lotus Tower and the emerald hinterland.

The property features an impressive 47-storey structure with 458 rooms and an additional 100 serviced apartments, all situated on 2.32 acres of prime oceanfront real estate.

The divestiture will be completed through a two-stage process. Interested parties are invited to access the Request for Expression of Interest document from the following website: https://www.treasury.gov.lk/web/restructuring-canwill

For additional information please contact: [email protected]

The due date for the submission of Expressions of Interest is 16th February 2026, Monday, at 2 PM Sri Lankan Standard Time (14:00 hours).

Media Contact:

i. Sandeep Negi, Partner - Strategy, Risk & Transactions, [email protected], +91-9810853754

ii. Arpan Seal, Associate Director - Strategy, Risk & Transactions, [email protected], +91-9004000274

iii. Abhishek Kalupathirana, State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit, Transaction Team Lead, [email protected]

