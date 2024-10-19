WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding the Valeant Pharmaceuticals Fair Fund.









UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND

EXCHANGE COMMISSION In the Matter of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. n/k/a

Bausch Health Companies Inc.; J. Michael Pearson;

Howard B. Schiller; and Tanya R. Carro, CPA, Respondents.

ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

File Nos. 3-19899, 3-19900, 3-19901, and 3-19902



Valeant Pharmaceuticals Fair Fund



SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE



The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.



This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. ("Valeant") common stock between October 20, 2014 and April 28, 2016, inclusive, or certain bonds issued by Valeant identified in Exhibit A of the Corrected Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") between October 20, 2014 and October 29, 2015, inclusive, you may be entitled to receive a Distribution Payment from the Valeant Pharmaceuticals Fair Fund, created in the captioned proceedings (the "Fair Fund"), subject to other provisions of the Plan. For a complete list of Eligible Valeant Securities, please visit www.ValeantFairFund.com.

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by the Plan approved by the Commission on August 22, 2024. A copy of the Plan, which contains a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at www.ValeantFairFund.com.

Determination of Recognized Claims

The amount of compensation shall be determined in accordance with the Plan of Allocation. Each Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss is determined by the calculations outlined in the Plan of Allocation. If the Net Available Distribution Fund is less than the sum of the Recognized Losses of all Eligible Claimants, each Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will equal his, her or its "Pro Rata Percentage" of the Net Available Distribution Fund. If an Eligible Claimant's Pro Rata Percentage is less than the Minimum Distribution Amount of $10, that Eligible Claimant will be deemed ineligible to receive a Distribution Payment. Further, an Eligible Claimant's distribution amount will be no larger than his, her, or its Recognized Loss minus the amount of any compensation for the loss that resulted from the conduct described in the Order that was received from another source (e.g., class action settlement), to the extent known by the Fund Administrator ("Prior Recovery"), plus any Reasonable Interest awarded. That is, the distribution amount will be capped at the Recognized Loss less the Prior Recovery, plus any Reasonable Interest awarded.

How to Participate

If you believe you are potentially an Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Proof of Claim Form via the online claim filing portal available at www.ValeantFairFund.com on or before the Claims Bar Date referenced below. Alternatively, you may download and complete a paper Claim Form and mail it to the address below. When submitting a claim, you must also include acceptable supporting documentation to confirm your transactions in Eligible Valeant Securities.

Claims Bar Date : January 16, 2025, 11:59 P.M. PST

Website :











www.ValeantFairFund.com Email :











[email protected] Phone :











1-888-890-6712 Address :











Valeant Pharmaceuticals Fair Fund

c/o Verita Global

Fund Administrator

P.O. Box 301133

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1133

Questions?

This Notice provides only summary information regarding the Valeant Fair Fund. We strongly recommend that you consult the documentation found at www.ValeantFairFund.com in its entirety.

Media Contact: 1-888-890-6712; [email protected]

SOURCE Valeant Fair Fund