CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), would like to announce that it has engaged North Equities, Stonegate Capital Partners, and Peterson Capital in order to increase company visibility and share our story with a broad range of new investors. The Company's CEO, Sean Krakiwsky, has noted a number of times that he views the company as being discounted in the market and this initiative is intended to raise awareness of our exciting story with a broader audience across North America.

North Equities is a Canadian firm specializing in digital marketing with a specialization in social media campaigns. They have a strong track record of effectively sharing company stories in the digital realm and we expect them to attract a younger, more tech savvy investor looking for a growth story in disruptive technologies. Stonegate Capital Partners is a boutique investment bank based out of Dallas that offers more traditional investor relations services which will bring the Company exposure to institutional, high net worth, and growth-oriented investors across the United States. Peterson Capital is a Canadian investor relations firm that will bring our story to a similar range of investors across Canada.

Company management has been pleased with the recent performance in the share price but still feels it is its duty to bring full value of the shares to investors. Mr. Krakiwsky said, "This is the first major investor relations initiative we have undertaken as a Company and we are excited to bring our unique growth story in front of a bigger audience. With our strong performance and production of our new 100MHz device scaling up to meet strong demand, we feel the time is right to attract new investors and shine a spotlight on our unique market position."

Mr. Krakiwsky enjoys meeting with investors and is excited to see covid restrictions lifting, enabling face-to-face meetings for the first time in over a year. He notes: "I've missed this part of my job and I always feel that nothing replaces the pleasure of meeting people in person. While he had some success with video presentations, I think investors feel more comfortable asking questions when they are in the same room. It gives everyone a better chance to understand each other, which is hard to replicate over the internet."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI' ,Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

