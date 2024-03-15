Be an informed investor - Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by Wiser Option.

On its website, the company falsely claims to be associated with Wealthforce Inc., which is a dealer member regulated by CIRO. In addition, the website improperly uses the CIRO logo insinuating membership in CIRO and regulatory endorsement.

Wiser Option is not associated with Wealthforce Inc. and is not a CIRO member.

Wiser Option is not registered with CIRO to sell crypto assets, or any other investment products. Investors should always independently verify the information they find on the internet. Do not rely on unsolicited information and do your own research online.

CIRO's Office of the Investor publishes information to help investors keep their investments safe available at Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments.

Investors should also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with CIRO or the CSA by checking the free AdvisorReport for advisors registered with investment dealers, or the CSA's National Registrant Search.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

About CIRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit CIRO.ca.

