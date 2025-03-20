Be an informed investor – Don't be fooled by fraudsters misrepresenting themselves

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is issuing a warning to Canadian investors regarding WealthSphere/Hetxo.exchange and StarSpangled Markets Ltd. These entities are falsely claiming affiliations it does not possess.

WealthSphere/Hetxo.exchange and StarSpangled Markets Ltd. falsely claim membership with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), a predecessor of CIRO, through Friedberg Direct, a division of Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. (FMGL) and a CIRO-regulated member.

Investors should be aware that WealthSphere/Hetxo.exchange and StarSpangled Markets Ltd. have no association with CIRO or IIROC. These entities are not authorized to use CIRO or IIROC logos or claim regulation by CIRO or IIROC.

CIRO's Office of the Investor publishes information to help investors keep their investments safe and avoid fraud. Such information is available at Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments.

Investors should also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with CIRO or the CSA by checking the free AdvisorReport for advisors registered with investment dealers, or the CSA's National Registrant Search.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

